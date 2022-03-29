HYDE — After winning a District 9 title and a PIAA subregional title last season, the Clearfield baseball team returns seven letterwinners from that 9-12-1 squad.
But the Bison will have to fill holes left by their top two pitchers and their top three hitters.
That includes Progressland first teamers Hunter Dixon, Matt Bailor and Nick Domico, along with second teamer Karson Rumsky
Dixon was the ace of the squad and handled the bulk of the innings for Clearfield. He finished with an 8-4 record and a 2.94 ERA. He had the most wins, innings and complete games in Progressland last year.
Rumsky had two saves for the Bison and a 2.47 ERA in 11 1/3 innings.
Bailor (.318), Dixon (.315) and Domico (.310) were the top three hitters.
But the Bison do have back a good group of starters, including five seniors this year.
“We have back a solid nucleus of returning starters (Kyle Elensky, Blake Prestash, Nolan Barr, Ryan Gearhart, Morgen Billotte and Cole Bloom), but very little pitching experience at the varsity level,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “We have been working with eight different pitchers so far, but they are also all position players. This makes it difficult to establish a set defensive alignment because whoever is on the mound creates a hole in the defense, especially in the infield. So versatility is the key this year.
“All six of our veterans will have to play multiple positions. This is what we have been emphasizing in practice and in the off season. We want guys who are willing to play anywhere in order to help the team, rather than players who are pigeonholed into just one position. We are probably going to be putting a different lineup on the field every game, possibly every inning.”
Elensky, Billotte, Prestash, Barr, Gearhart, Isaac Durandetta, Hunter Rumsky and Elijah Quick will handle the pitching duties.
Sophomore letterwinner Bloom will handle catching duties, a spot he played during the summer ball season. Quick and Coudriet could also catch if needed.
First base also gives a lot of options, but look to Prestash start there unless he pitches. Billotte and Barr, along with newcomers Hayvin Bumbarger and Eric Myers can provide depth at the position.
Barr will be the starter at second when he isn’t on the mound. Hunter Bumbarger and Quick will serve as back-ups, while Gearhart and Durandetta could also play there at times.
Elensky is the team’s starting shortstop, but Barr will play the spot if he is on the mound.
Third base could feature either Gearhart or Prestash, but Bumbarger, Quick, Durandetta and Mike Fester all have experience at the spot too.
Center field will be patrolled by Billotte when he isn’t on the mound. Gearhart will likely play there when Billotte pitches. The other two spots could be filled by Ty Troxell, Coudriet, Quick, Durandetta, Fester, Jesse Lumadue or Caden Irwin.
If the Bison decide to use a DH, Lansberry says candidates could be Quick, Fester, Bumbarger, Myers or Irwin.
Lansberry says the team will fill the in the lineup with whatever combination gives them the best chance to win in the Mountain League.
“The Mountain League looks to be loaded with a lot of good pitching this year, with several players already committed to D-1 and D-2 schools,” he said. “Last season, we started out slow, but kept getting better as the season progressed, culminating in a district championship and a regional win against Somerset.
“We had four outstanding seniors who will be greatly missed, not just because of their playing ability but also because of their leadership. We are looking for this years group of seniors to step up and take that same role. So far they have been doing that.”
Lansberry said the goals remain the same year after year — have a winning season, capture a district title and go as far as they can beyond that.
“This group has proven to be very coachable and hard-working,” he said. “Many of them play baseball in the spring, summer and fall and the attendance at our winter workouts has been very good. We also have many that play other sports, which is a good indication of their athleticism. This team is a very focused group, both on the field and in the classroom. Almost every player on the team is an honor roll student this is something we are proud of.”
Lansberry’s coaching staff will consist of Brandon Billotte, Brian Barr, Drew Bryan and Sean Quick.
Clearfield opens the season on Thursday at Hollidaysburg.
Roster
Seniors
*Nolan Barr, *Shane Coudriet, *Kyle Elensky, Mike Fester, *Ryan Gearhart, Caden Irwin, Jesse Lumadue, *Blake Prestash, Ty Troxell.
Juniors
*Morgen Billotte, Isaac Durandetta, Eric Myers.
Sophomores
*Cole Bloom, Hayvin Bumbarger, Elijah Quick, Hunter Rumsky.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
31—at Hollidaysburg.
April
4—Brookville. 5—Bald Eagle Area. 8—at Tyrone. 11—Huntingdon. 12—at St. Marys. 14—Bellefonte. 19—at Penns Valley. 22—at St. Marys. 14—Bellefonte. 19—at Penns Valley. 22—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 25—at Bald Eagle Area. 27—at DuBois.
May
3—Tyrone. 6—at Bellefonte. 9—at Huntingdon. 11—Hollidaysburg. 12—Penns Valley. 14—vs. Bradford at Doubleday Field, Cooperstown, N.Y., 5 p.m. 16—Punxsutawney. 18—Curwensville.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m. unless noted.