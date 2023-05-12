HYDE — Coming into Thursday’s game with Philipsburg-Osceola, Clearfield’s Cole Bloom had just one hit in four games.
But his bat came alive against the Mounties, including when the Bison needed him the most.
Bloom hit a walkoff triple to score two runs and lead Clearfield to a 5-4 victory over the Mounties.
“It was a big win,” said Bison head coach Sid Lansberry. “Cole had two big hits today. He’s been struggling a little bit. That was clutch there all the way.”
“That kid (Craig Mays) pitched great for Clearfield,” said Mounties head coach Doug Sankey. “I am not taking anything away from him. But we just made so many mistakes mentally and baserunning. “We ran ourselves out of some big innings. The top of the order didn’t really do anything. We just were totally flat today.”
The game was vastly different than first time the two teams played, not only because of the weather, but the Bison dug a big hole early and couldn’t come back and fell 10-5.
On Thursday, the Bison fell behind twice, but by no more than two runs.
Philipsburg-Osceola took the early 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning, as Denny Prestash and Jamey Massung had back-to-back singles.
A double by Brandon Hahn plated Prestash’s courtesy runner Haydn Kephart before Massung came home on an error in the outfield.
Clearfield got one of the runs back in the bottom of the third inning, as Craig Mays singled then reached third on a two-base error in the outfield.
An RBI groundout from Morgen Billotte made it 2-1.
P-O tacked on another run in the top of the fifth inning, as Ben Gustkey led off with a single. He stole second before coming home on a single by Parker Lamb to increase the lead to 3-1.
Clearfield tied things up in the bottom half of the inning with both runs coming with two outs.
Billotte and Lopez both singled and Hunter Rumsky reached on an error, loading the bases for Hayvin Bumbarger.
Bumbarger drew a four-pitch walk, plating Billotte before Lopez came home on an RBI single by Bloom.
The Mounties retook the lead in the top of the sixth, as Hahn led off with a double. A fielder’s choice on a ball hit by Sam McDonald allowed him to reach and Hahn took off home. The throw from the infield was off target, allowing Hahn to slide home safely.
Clearfield’s starter, Mays, entered the top of the seventh having thrown 90 pitches.
He got a 1-2-3 inning, needing just 10 pitches to get out of the frame.
“Craig pitched a great game,” said Lansberry. “Both pitchers pitched well really. There was a lot of good defense. But that’s the best game Craig has thrown all year.
“It’s just a great game. We’ve been on the other end of this most times in recent years and it’s been a while since we beat them.”
P-O’s starter, Prestash headed back out for the bottom of the seventh with 96 pitches.
He needed just three to get a ground out, but reached his pitch limit on a four-pitch walk to Rumsky.
“Denny pitched great,” said Sankey. “He’s been great the last five or six games. He threw a complete game against Bellefonte and the Curve Classic.
“I’m just disappointed. We have nine seniors, and we just didn’t have any spark today.”
Aidan Minarchick came on in relief and allowed a single to Bumbarger, putting runners on second and third for Bloom with one out.
Elijah Quick was brought in to pinch run for Bumbarger.
With an 0-2 count, Bloom launched the ball into right field, allowing both runners to come home and give the Bison the win.
“It’s good for these kids,” said Lansberry. “Hopefully, it’s a turnaround for our season. We won on Monday and we played good (against Bald Eagle Area on Wednesday) last night. We’ve had a pretty good week.
“We struggled the first half of the season. But now we are there. We are in every game.”
Clearfield improved to 6-10 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain League. The Bison travel to Curwensville on Monday.
“They (Clearfield) played well,” said Sankey. “We just didn’t have any enthusiasm today. We were just flat.”
Philipsburg-Osceola fell to 12-5 overall and 9-5 in the Mountain League. The Mounties host Tyrone on Monday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—4
Gustkey c 3110, DeSimone cf 3000, Wildman 3b 4000, Minarchick p 0000, Lamb ss 4011, Prestash p-lf 3010, Kephart cr 0100, Massung 1b 3110, Hahn lf-rf 3131, Emigh rf 0000, Peterson dh-3b 2010, McDonald 2b 3001. Totals: 28-4-8-3.
Clearfield—5
Billotte cf 4111, Lopez ss 4110, Rumsky 3b 3100, Bumbarger 1b 3011, Quick pr 0100, Bloom c 4023, Domico rf 3020, Patrick 2b 0000, Welker dh 2000, Kushner lf 2000, Irvin ph 1000, Mays p 2110. Totals: 28-5-8-5.
Score by Innings
P-O 020 011 0—4 8 3
Clearfield 001 020 2—5 8 2
Errors—Wildman 2, Emigh. Kushner, Patrick. LOB—Philipsburg-Osceola 6, Clearfield 6. DP—Clearfield 2, Philipsburg-Osceola 1. 2B—Hahn 2. 3B—Bloom. SB—Gustkey, Lamb. Domico. HBP—Gustkey, DeSimone, Peterson.
Pitching
Philipsburg-Osceola: Prestash—6 1/3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Minarchick—0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Mays—7 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
WP—Mays (1-3). LP—Minarchick (1-1).