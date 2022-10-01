The Clearfield football team has a formidable duo in backs Brady Collins and Carter Chamberlain.
The duo combined for six touchdowns on Friday night in a 42-0 victory over host Huntingdon.
Collins ran for 224 yards on 17 carries, while Chamberlain carried the ball 12 times for 115 yards.
The Bison defense also did its job to perfection, as Will Domico and Cooper Broad each had an interception, while the Bearcats were limited to just two first downs.
In fact, Huntingdon didn’t get a first down until the very last play of the first half.
The Bearcats JV also garnered one in the second half.
Collins put the Bison on the board with 4:13 remaining in the first quarter, as he took the handoff from Domico and busted down the sideline, trotting into the end zone on a 44-yard jaunt.
An Evan Davis PAT made it 7-0 in favor of Clearfield.
Collins added another score, this time from three yards out, with 10:19 to play in the second quarter.
The kick failed and the Bison led 13-0.
After Huntingdon’s fourth punt of the game, Chamberlain was able to get in on the scoring, plunging in from 1-yard out with 5:38 left in the first half.
Domico hit Carter Freeland for the conversion, making it 21-0.
Clearfield got on the board one more time in the second quarter as Collins broke off a 64-yard touchdown run. A Davis PAT made it 28-0.
The Bison did suffer a big loss just before the half, as starting quarterback/defensive back Domico was hit hard on defense and suffered a shoulder injury.
He did not return and Jacob Samsel came in to hand the ball off.
Clearfield picked up where it left off in the second half, as Chamberlain scored on a 19-yard run with 9:21 remaining in the third quarter to start the Mercy rule clock.
Chamberlain scored one final time with 2:30 to go in the third. Davis added his fourth PAT of the night to set the final at 42-0.
The Bison defense held Huntingdon to under 100 yards of total offense on the night. The Bearcats had negative rushing on 17 plays.
Domico finished the game 6-of-15 for 31 yards, all in the first half.
Clearfield improved to 5-1 overall. The Bison host Tyrone on Friday.