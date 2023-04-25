HYDE — After a marathon game against Brookville on Friday night, the Clearfield baseball team make quick work of visiting Bradford on Monday, toppling the Owls 12-1 in five innings at the Bison Sports Complex.
Bison starter Elijah Quick struck out eight Owl batters and allowed just four hits to earn his second victory of the season.
“Nothing went right for us on Friday,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “We had the bases loaded in the eighth, the ninth, the 10th and the 11th. We didn’t score. We had 17 hits and just six runs. Tonight, we had five hits and 12 runs.
“We played well. We needed to win tonight because we were down. Friday night was a tough one. It was a tense game the whole. It was awful. Tonight was a pleasant change.”
The Bison jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the second inning, using two hits and four Bradford errors to bat around in the frame.
Christian Welker had an RBI double in the frame, while Quick had a sacrifice fly.
Clearfield had six stolen bases in the inning, including a steal of home by Morgen Billotte.
The Bison chased Bradford started Aiden Willard just three batters into the frame. He was replaced by Noah Swanson.
Clearfield continued to score in the bottom of the third inning, as every single Bison got an at bat in the frame.
Will Domico, Kam Kushner and Quick started off the third with back-to-back-to-back walks, forcing Swanson from the mound.
Evan Whitmore came on in relief for the Owls, but allowed an RBI fielder’s choice to Billotte, a two-run single to Lopez and an RBI single from Cole Bloom to make it 11-0.
Meanwhile, Quick was continuing to mow down Bradford hitters. He had 1-2-3 innings in both the third and the fourth. He also struck out three straight after allowing a leadoff single in the second.
“I am really pleased with Elijah,” Lansberry said. “It was a great performance by him. He threw strikes and had a lot of Ks. It was an excellent ballgame for him.”
The Bison added an insurance run in the bottom of the fourth, as Derrick Mikesell walked, moved to third on a double by Matt Irvin and came home on a sacrifice fly by Billotte to make it 12-0.
Quick allowed a run in the top of the fifth on an RBI single by Adam Ward, but got a lineout to set the final at 12-1.
“We had good quality at bats,” said Lansberry. “They were patient. When you are facing pitching that isn’t very good, it’s easy to jump out there and try to slug the ball.
“But we they were real patient and that’s what it takes.”
Billotte, Lopez and Bloom each had two RBIs, while Billotte, Lopez, Domico and Kushner each scored two runs.
Clearfield improved to 3-8 overall. The Bison travel to Hollidaysburg today.
Bradford—1
Ward 3b-2b-c 3021, Barger rf 3000, Stark 1b 2000, Willlard p 0000, Swanson ss-cf 0000, Gray dh 2000, Lama c-3b 2010, Nannen 2b-3b-2b 2010, Reese ss 1000, Gonzales 2b-ss 1100, Perry lf 2000, Whitmore cf-p 1000. Totals:19-1-4-1.
Clearfield—12
Billotte cf 1202, Lopez ss 2212, Rumsky 3b 3100, Bumbarger 1b 2000, Bloom c 2112, Welker dh 3111, Patrick 2b 0000, Domico lf 1211, Mikesell rf 0100, Kushner lf 1210, Irvin ph 1010, Quick p 0001, Mays ph 1000. Totals: 17-12-5-9.
Score by Innings
Bradford 000 01— 1 4 4
Clearfield 074 1x—12 6 1
Errors—Lama 2, Reese 3. Quick. LOB—Bradford 4, Clearfield 6. 2B—Irvin, Welker. SF—Billotte, Quick. HBP—Billotte, Lopez. SB—Lama, Ward 2. Billotte 3, Bloom 2, Domico, Kushner, Lopez, Rumsky. Balk—Willard. WP—Swanson 2. Quick 1.
Pitching
Bradford: Willard—1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Swanson—2/3 IP, 0 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Whitmore—2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Quick—5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 SO.
WP—Quick (2-0). LP—Willard.