With 8.4 seconds left in overtime, Clearfield’s Andon Greslick hit one of his two free throws to put Clearfield ahead 58-56 on Friday night in the District 8-9 Subregional.
But Obama Academy’s Bryce Carter grabbed a rebound on a missed three-point shot and got the putback at the buzzer to lift the Eagles over the Bison 59-58.
Getting it to overtime was difficult for the Bison, who trailed 47-40 with 2:02 to play in the fourth.
A big three from Cole Miller helped, and he was fouled again going to the hoop with 1:15 to play. He hit one of his free throws to cut it to 47-44.
But the Eagles continue to apply pressure as Seth Small drained a three of his own to make it 50-44.
Ryan Gearhart got the Bison to 50-46 with a bucket off the feed from Nate Natoli.
The game stayed that way until there were 22 seconds left on the clock, when Gearhart was fouled going to the hoop.
He made both free throws to cut it to 50-48. Gearhart came through again with 10 seconds left when he hit a jumper to tie it at 50-50.
Obama tried one last shot, but it fell short, sending the game to overtime.
“Give our kids credit,” said Bison head coach Nate Glunt. “We were down seven and six points with under two minutes to go in regulation.
“They didn’t quit and they kept battling and made tough shots. They battled and they never quit. I am very proud of them.”
Clearfield scored the first points of the extra frame too, as Miller hit a jumper to make it 52-50 before Obama’s Torrien Perkins tied it right back up.
The Bison went right back down and scored again, then took advantage of an Eagle turnover to go up 56-52 when Greslick put in his first points of the night.
Perkins was fouled on his next trip down the floor, and hit one of his two shots in front of a full Bison student section.
A turnover by Clearfield resulted in points for Obama, which cut it to 56-55 with a basket from Seth Small.
With 56 seconds remaining in OT, Gearhart was fouled and knocked down one of the shots to make it a 57-55 advantage for the hosts.
But Perkins drew another foul, and this time hit both his shots to tie the game back up with 39 seconds to play.
The Bison went 1-for-4 in their next two trips to the foul line, with Greslick hitting one with 8.4 seconds to play, leading to Carter’s game-winning putback.
“Their kids crashed the boards hard,” Glunt said of the Eagles. “There were two guys there and he got it. Give Obama credit. They battled too. They took a tough shot and got the offensive rebound. That’s what it came down to.”
Miller led the Bison with 28 points on the night, including 6-for-7 from the charity stripe. He also had seven rebounds.
Gearhart finished with 21 points, while Izakk Way led Clearfield in rebounds with eight.
“Izakk Way really stepped up in the fourth quarter being strong with the ball,” said Gluny. “They are really quick and they have active hands. We don’t see that during the season. We adjusted to it and came back and battled and our kids never quit.”
The game was the last in a Clearfield uniform for eight seniors — Nick Collins, Eric Fletcher, Justin Fletcher, Gearhart, Adam Miller, Natoli, Way and Caleb Wilt.
“They did a great job,” Glunt said of his seniors. “They led us the whole season. I am proud of all eight of those guys. They are going to great things in their lives.”
Clearfield finished the season at 14-10.
Obama Academy will host Belle Vernon in the first round of the PIAA 4A Tournament on Tuesday.
Obama Academy—59
Wofford 7 0-0 14, Rodgers 1 4-5 6, Perkins 3 3-4 11, Schoen 2 0-0 4, Carter 3 0-0 6, Harris 0 0-0 0, Small 8 0-0 18. Totals: 24 7-9-59.
Clearfield—58
Gearhart 7 6-8 21, Miller 9 6-7 28, I. Way 1 0-1 2, Greslick 1 1-2 3, Collins 0 0-0 0, Pallo 1 0-2 2, Natoli 1 0-0 2, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 13-20 58.
Three-pointers: Wofford 2, Small 2. Gearhart, Miller 4.
Score by Quarters
Obama 11 10 10 19 9—59
Clearfield 9 11 11 19 8—58