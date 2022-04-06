HYDE — The Clearfield track and field team hosted a tri-meet with Philipsburg-Osceola and Tyrone Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Bison boys beat the Mounties 91-55, but fell to the Golden Eagles 89-61.
The Lady Bison topped Tyrone 77-71, but dropped an 87-63 decision to P-O.
P-O dropped both the boys (102-47) and girls (84-65) matchups with Tyrone.
Karson Kline led Clearfield with three wins on the day. He took both the 110 and 300 hurdles, while also placing first in the 200 meter dash. Kline was second in the 100 meter dash.
The only other Bison boy to win an individual event was Josh Steele, who took first in the shot put.
Clearfield also got a relay win as Tyler Olson, Brady Collins, Cayden Bell and Caleb Wilt won the 4x400.
Danna Bender had a big day for the Lady Bison, winning the 100 hurdles and 400 meter dash, while placing second in the 200 meter dash. She was also on the winning 4x400 relay team with Lydia Brown, Elle Smith and Alayna Winters.
Brown finished just behind Bender in the 100 hurdles and later won the 300 hurdles. Teammate Prudence Corrigan was second.
Winters rounded out the individual winners for the Lady Bison, taking first in the 800 meter run. She was also second in the 400 meter dash.
Clearfield had plenty more Top 3 finishes for both the boys and girls.
Caleb Wilt was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles, while Kai Lynch was the runner-up in the triple jump and placed third in the long jump.
Isaac Samsel was second in the javelin and third in the shot put.
Eli Fox had a pair of thirds in the 3200 and 1600 and Tyler Olson was the runner-up in the 800.
For the Lady Bison, Dehlia Elbe placed second in both the pole vault and triple jump. Ruth Wurster took third in the 3200 run.
P-O was led by double winners Kalista Butler and Chad Muckey.
Muckey paced the boys teams with wins in the 1600 and 3200. Butler led the Lady Mounties with victories in the pole vault and javelin.
The Mountie boys also got wins from Matthew Reese (pole vault), Josiah Kephart (discus) and Braydon Little (400 dash). Little’s win was one of the day’s most exciting as he held off Tyrone’s Kolten Miller by .01 second (54.04-54.05).
Kephart added a third in the javelin.
Other Top 3 finishers for the Mounties were: Andrew Faust (who was second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 100 hurdles), Joseph Bloom (third in both the discus and pole vault) and Scott Frantz (second in the 3200).
The Lady Mounties had four individual winners in addition to Butler.
Jaylee Cook won the 1600 run, Kylie Timko took the 3200 run, Reilly Vroman placed first in the shot put and Olivia Hutton took the discus. Cook was third in the 800, while Vroman (discus) and Hutton (shot put) added seconds.
Audrey Smith was also a runner-up, placing second to teammate Timko in the 3200. Baylie Vroman added a third in the javelin.
Clearfield is back in action Thursday, hosting Bald Eagle Area, Bellefonte and DuBois.
P-O visits Bellefonte on April 12.
Boys
3200 meter relay: 1 Tyrone, 9:22.22. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Karson Kline, C, 16.30. 2. Caleb Wilt, C. 3. Andrew Faust, PO. 100 meter dash: 1. Kolten Miller, T, 11.84. 2. Karson Kline, C. 3. Brenton Loose, T.. 1600 meter run: 1. Chad Muckey, PO, 4:50.64. 2. Aiden Detwiler, T. 3. Eli Fox, C. 400 meter dash: 1. Braydon Little, PO, 54.04. 2. Miller, T. 3. Brady Ronan, T. 400 meter relay: 1. Philipsburg-Osceola, 56.46. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Kline, C, 41.76. 2. Faust, PO. 3. Wilt, C. 800 meter run: 1. Detwiler, T, 2:15.81. 2. Tyler Olson, C. 3. Rory Quigley, T. 200 meter dash: 1. Kline, C, 24.81. 2. Deegan Baldauf, T. 3. Austin Lewis, T. 3200 meter run: 1. Muckey, PO, 10:06.69. 2. Scott Frantz, PO. 3. Fox, C. 1600 meter relay: 1. Clearfield, 4:00.58. Pole vault: 1. Matthew Reese, PO, 10-6. 2. Justin Jackson, T. 3. Joseph Bloom, PO. High jump: 1. Andrew Weaver, T, 5-10. 2. Ronan, T. 3. Karsen Lazauskas, C. Long jump: 1. Ronan, T, 19-9.50. 2. Jake Johnson, T. 3. Kai Lynch, C. Triple jump: 1. Weaver, T, 38-8. 2. Lynch, C. 3. Jake Johnson, T. Shot put: 1. Josh Steele, C, 39-3. 2. Keegan Gwinn, T. 3. Isaac Samsel, C. Discus: 1. Josiah Kephart, PO, 104-7. 2. Gwinn, T. 3. Samsel, C. Javelin: 1. Gwinn, T, 144-8.2. Samsel, C. 3. Kephart, PO.
Girls
3200 meter relay: 1. Philipsburg-Osceola, 11:46.51. 110 meter hurdles: 1. Danna Bender, C, 17.73. 2. Lydia Brown, C. 3. Eva Toth, T. 100 meter dash: 1. Mackenzie Latchford, T, 13.28.2. Elle Smith, C. 3. Rebecca Lewis, T. 1600 meter run: 1. Jaylee Cook, PO, 6:14.39. 2. Stephanie Ramsey, T. 3. Kylie Timko, PO. 400 meter dash: 1. D. Bender, C, 1:02.86. 2. Rebecca Lewis, T. 3. Alayna Winters, C. 400 meter relay: 1. Tyrone, 46.19. 300 meter hurdles: 1. Brown, C, 53.12. 2. Prudence Corrigan, C. 3. Avalyn Moore, T. 800 meter run: 1. Winters, C, 2:40.93. 2. Eliza Vance, T. 3. Cook, PO. 200 meter dash: 1. Latchford, T, 27.28. 2. D. Bender, C. 3. Lewis, T. 3200 meter run: 1. Timko, PO, 14:42.75. 2. Audrey Smith, PO. 3. Ruth Wurster, C. 1600 meter relay: 1. Clearfield, 4:26.97. Pole vault: 1. Kalista Butler, PO, 7-0. 2. Dehlia Elbe, C. 3. Tatelynn Swatsworth, PO. High jump: 1. Reagan Irons, T, 5-0.2. Natalie Saltsgiver, T. 3. Starcia Bainey, PO. Long jump: 1. Latchford, T, 17.0-50. 2. Irons, T. 3. Saltsgiver, T. Triple jump: 1. Irons, T, 32-8. 2. Elbe, C. 3. Saltsgiver, T. Shot put: 1. Reilly Vroman, PO, 32-1. 2. Olivia Hutton, PO. 3. Ryann Walls, T. Discus: 1. Hutton, PO, 79-1. 2. Vroman, PO. 3. Walls, T. Javelin: 1. Butler, PO, 97-4. 2. Victoria Reese, T. 3. Baylie Vroman, PO.