HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team has been on a roll lately, which is a good thing, since they’ve played three matches in three days this week.
On Thursday, the Lady Bison upended visiting Brockway 5-2 at the Bison Sports Complex.
The Lady Bison won three of the four singles matches and two of the three doubles matches to take the victory.
At No. 1 singles, Clearfield’s Lindsey Kerlin faced off against Brockway’s Taylor Rhed.
Kerlin has been on fire this season with her only loss coming to Hollidaysburg’s Gretta Rhodes.
Kerlin and Rhed traded several points in the first set, with Kerlin eventually winning 6-4. Kerlin then went on to win the second set 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, the Lady Bison’s Peyton Reese toppled the Lady Rovers’ Leah Trunzo 6-0, 6-1.
The match featured plenty of long lobs and rallies, which Reese excels at.
Clearfield’s Sarah Catherman lost a hard-fought match to Brockway’s Emma Miller, falling by tiebreaker 10-7.
At No. 4 singles, the Lady Bison’s Katelyn Olson had little trouble in her match, topping Lady Rover Hallie Welsh, 6-0, 6-0.
“Lindsey, Peyton and Katelyn continued their solid play in singles,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence.
Brockway also won at No. 1 doubles as Rhed and Miller toppled Chloe Rowles and Bailee Brown 8-0.
At No. 2 doubles, Clearfield’s Lily Rich and Ave McKendrick earned an 8-2 win over Trunzo and Kassi Tucker.
Maddy Johnston and Hailey Miles also won their doubles match against Welsh and Alia Mosier 8-0.
“Maddy and Hailey played very well tonight,” Spence said. “Lily and Ave played great again and came out with another win in doubles.”
Clearfield improved to 7-1 overall. The Lady Bison host Huntingdon on Wednesday.
Clearfield 5, Brockway 2
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Taylor Rhed, B, 6-4, 6-0.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Leah Trunzo, B, 6-0, 6-1.
3. Emma Miller, B, def. Sarah Catherman, C, 6-3, 0-6 (10-7).
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Hallie Welsh, B, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Rhed-Miller, B, def. Chloe Rowles-Bailee Brown, C, 8-0.
2. Lily Rich-Ave McKendrick, C, def. Trunzo-Kassi Tucker, B, 8-2.
3. Maddy Johnston-Hailey Miles, C, def. Welsh-Alia Mosier, B, 8-0.
