HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team scored three goals in a span of 3:20 late in the second half of Wednesday’s game at the Bison Sports Complex to pull away from visiting Penns Valley for a 4-0 victory.
Kaylie Brown and Alayna Winters scored 17 seconds apart with less than eight minutes left in regulation to make it 3-0 and Myleigh Hudson finished things off at 75:44.
“Our girls battled,” Clearfield head coach Todd Winters said. “Penns Valley is always good. They’re well coached. They have a good team. They play physical. They’ve always been good since I’ve been coaching they and brought a physical game to the contest.”
The first half was fairly wide open with both teams making strong offensive pushes toward the attacking thirds. But time and time again the back lines and eventually the keeper for both Clearfield and Penns Valley stood tall.
Winters was very pleased with his young back line of sophomore Khloe Lanich, freshmen Claudia Bailey and Breonna Taylor and senior leader Grace Natoli as they kept Penns Valley senior sniper Scotty Dinges and the rest of the Lady Rams from doing any damage.
“Our back line stood up to so much pressure,” Winters said. “And we have two freshmen and a sophomore back there with one senior leading it. So we basically have three new girls this season on our varsity field playing on defense. And I thought the back line played lights out, and our keeper (Mia Helsel) makes good decisions.”
After battling through a scoreless first half, Clearfield got on the board when Winters converted a penalty kick at 45:33 after Brown was tripped near the end line in the penalty box.
That 1-0 lead held up for the next 27 minutes as the Lady Bison began to gain a little more possession, but were still unable to get a good shot off against Gentzel.
“We really just addressed having our forwards make more movement, because it they are just standing around it makes them more easy to defend,” coach Winters said. “But when they’re making that run across the middle and stuff like that, it confuses the defense a little bit. But it all starts in the back and comes out.
“And then our midfielders Emily (McCracken), Alayna and Mia Smith all have foot skills and they all have soccer IQ, so once we get it to that level, we start working our way up.”
Clearfield was finally able to make it 2-0 when they cashed in on a corner kick opportunity at 72:14. Smith sent the ball into the box right in front of the keeper and Brown was able to get a foot on it and punch it past her.
That seemed to open the floodgates a bit.
Just 17 seconds later, Winters finished off a run down the left wing by sending the ball to the far post and past keeper Emma Marks, who replaced Gentzel after she was hurt on the previous goal.
Hudson finished off the scoring at 75:44 when she received a hard pass from Winters as she crossed toward the 6 and was able to beat the Gentzel, who had returned to the game, to set the final.
“We finally got it worked up and starting maintaining a little more possession and we started getting it on our foot and into the back of the net,” coach Winters said. “The corner kick kind of broke the ice. 1-0 is anybody’s game. So going up 2-0 is nice. And then going up 3 an 4-0 is real nice.”
Clearfield improved to 4-3-1 overall and 4-1-1 in the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference.
The Lady Bison host Hollidaysburg on Tuesday.
Clearfield 4, Penns Valley 0
Scoring Summary
Second Half
1. Alayna Winters, C, (penalty kick), 45:33.
2. Kaylie Brown, (Mia Smith), 72:14.
3. Winters, C, (unassisted), 72:31.
4. Myleigh Hudson, C, (Winters), 75:44.
Shots: Penns Valley 3, Clearfield 10.
Saves: Penns Valley (Chamiqua Gentzel) 6, Clearfield (Mia Helsel) 3.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 1, Clearfield 6.