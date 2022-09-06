Clearfield girls soccer letterwinners
Buy Now

The Clearfield girls soccer team returns 13 letterwinners for the 2022 season. Front row, from left, are Abby Ryan, Megan Hamm, Riley Ryen, Cara Turner, McKenna Lanager and Elle Smith. Standing are Alayna Winters, Lexie Miller, Kira Knox, Cayleigh Walker, Kaylie Brown, Emily McCracken and Grace Natoli.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team stormed through the regular season last year, going 18-0, before winning its first-round playoff game over Brookville 10-0.

But the promising campaign came to an abrupt and gut-wrenching end in a 3-2 overtime loss to Karns City in the District 9 title game.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos