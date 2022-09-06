HYDE — The Clearfield girls soccer team stormed through the regular season last year, going 18-0, before winning its first-round playoff game over Brookville 10-0.
But the promising campaign came to an abrupt and gut-wrenching end in a 3-2 overtime loss to Karns City in the District 9 title game.
The Lady Bison only lost three members from the team and welcome back 13 letterwinners, including six seniors, as they hope to get back to the D-9 title game and beyond in 2022.
Clearfield also has a plethora of newcomers to the team, giving head coach Todd Winters the opportunity to field a junior varsity squad for the first time in a few seasons.
“We have 13 letterwinners coming back and they are the core of this team,” Winters said. “Many of them have been playing together since U-8. We have very good leadership and commitment to the program. The girls work very well together and demonstrate drills to the incoming 13 freshmen very well.
“We have 28 girls on the roster and we are excited to be able to field a full JV team for player development.”’
The Lady Bison will need to find a way to replace the roles of Emma Hipps and Lydia Brown, who were lost to graduation. Hipps netted 36 goals and added 15 assists last season and totaled 76 career goals.
“Losing Emma and Lydia will definitely have an impact on the team,” Winters said. “Emma had 36 goals last season and provided a big threat on corner kicks. Lydia did well distributing the ball in the midfield, which helped advance our attack.”
That said, the Lady Bison have the luxury of welcoming back senior letterwinners Megan Hamm, McKenna Lanager, Abby Ryan, Riley Ryen, Elle Smith and Cara Turner and junior letterwinners Kaylie Brown, Kira Knox, Emily McCracken, Lexie Miller, Grace Natoli, Cayleigh Walker and Alayna Winters, who have been instrumental in getting the large freshman class up to speed.
“The seniors and juniors do a great job demonstrating drills and encouraging the younger girls,” Winters said. “The older girls have been committed to this program for a long time and demonstrate a strong work ethic to the incoming freshman. Overall, the freshman have been doing a very good job adjusting to the increased amount of practice and conditioning.”
Clearfield has returning starters with multiple seasons of experience all over the field.
The defense will be led by goalkeeper Walker, who missed last season due to injury after starting her freshman year. She’ll have four seasoned veterans in front of her.
“Cayleigh Walker is back and at full strength,” Winters said. “She has been doing extra practices with our assistant coach and soccer guru Richie Smith and keeps improving.
“The back line will usually be made up of Abby Ryan and Cara Turner as center backs and the outside backs will be Grace Natoli and Emily McCracken. I would expect Lexie Miller and Megan Hamm to get time back there too.”
Hamm will also spend time in the midifeld along with Smith, Winters and Ryen. Lanager and freshman Mia Smith will play the wings.
Kaylee Brown will see action up top, as will Kira Knox, who will also see some time on the wings.
Elle Smith is the Lady Bison’s leading returning scorer and is already Clearfield’s career-goals leader.
She had 48 goals and 21 assists last year and came into the season with 122 goals and 45 assists.
After helping the Lady Bison win the season-opening Indiana Tournament with nine goals and three assists in two games, she now has 131 goals and 48 assists.
Ryen had 15 goals and 29 assists a season ago, while Winters (7), Brown (5), Knox (5) and Ryan (5) all chipped in with at least five.
Smith had seven goals and two assists in Clearfield’s 10-1 victory over Karns City in the opening round of the Indiana Tournament as the Lady Bison served notice they’re ready to make some noise in 2022.
“We would like to defend our Mountain League title and definitely capture another district title and see how far we can go,” Winters said. “This is definitely a special group of players and they have expectations for themselves.”
Clearfield is back in action today in its Mountain League opener, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola.