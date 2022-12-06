CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield girls basketball team raced out to a 16-2 lead Monday against Curwensville and never looked back, picking up a 48-20 win over the Lady Tide at Patton Hall.
Clearfield had a balanced scoring attack in the opening frame, getting six points from Cayleigh Walker and four apiece from Mia Helsel and Alayna Winters as the Lady Bison hit seven of their 18 shots, while allowing Curwensville to go just 1-of-7 from the floor.
“That was our plan (the fast start),” Clearfield head coach Missy Helsel said. “We like our balanced scoring. We want to have that all season. We were missing Riley (Ryen) tonight.
“But our defense creates our offense and these guys did a good job on defense tonight. We don’t like to let players from the other team get into double figures, and we accomplished that goal.”
The visitors went cold in the second quarter as they only made three of their 17 shots with Helsel being the only Lady Bison to score in the frame, netting eight. But that was enough to stretch the lead to 24-8 at the break. Helsel led the Lady Bison with 23 points.
“She’s (Helsel) not going to quit any time. She’s out there to win,” Coach Helsel said. “All our girls are. They take turns providing that spark, and that’s what I like about this team this year. They are all capable of doing big things at any given time.”
Clearfield ended the game hitting on just 18 of its 69 shots for a shooting percentage of 26.1. But Helsel was happy the Lady Bison kept on firing.
“They didn’t drop,” she said. “I think they need to take an extra second, get themselves set and then take the shot, but they are getting the looks and that’s what we want. That’s just going to build confidence with our shooters.
“And we have that nice inside-outside game with Walker in the middle and Hannah (Glunt), and even Mia can provide good minutes inside the paint. They are definitely not afraid to attack, and we like that. And that opens up a lot for our shooters on the outside.”
Curwensville made just three field goals on 20 shots in the first half and turned the ball over 13 times.
But the Lady Tide scored the first four points of the second half and cut the Clearfield lead down to 10 at one point in the third before Clearfield made a late charge and pulled out to a 34-16 advantage by quarter’s end.
Helsel had six points in the third with Walker adding four.
“It took a while, but I thought we played better in the second half,” Curwensville head coach Dawna Wheeler said. “We just have to score. We have to keep shooting. We have to score, and I think that will come. They just need some confidence. We’ll get there.”
Clearfield outscored the hosts 14-4 in the final eight minutes of play as Walker continued to assert herself in the paint. She scored six points in the fourth, going 4-for-4 from the line. Walker was 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the game and finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for her second straight double double.
“I’ve got to give it to Walker,” Coach Helsel said. “She battled hard every game. She’s on the floor. she’s banging around with the bigs. She gets it done inside for us, and I’m real happy with the last two games she’s played.”
Curwensville’s Karleigh Freyer battled with Walker inside all game long and matched her with a game-high 11 rebounds.
“Freyer did exactly what I needed her to do,” Wheeler said. “She was very stressed out and frustrated with herself, but she’ll get there. She’s coming.”
Natalie Wischuck led the Lady Tide in points with seven, while Janelle Passmore scored six.
Lady Bison Hannah Glunt filled the stat sheet with five points, eight rebounds, four assists and six steals.
With the win, Clearfield improved to 2-1 on the season. The Lady Bison are back in action Wednesday, hosting St. Marys.
Curwensville (0-1) plays Harmony Friday at 6 p.m. in the first game of the Philipsburg-Osceola Taylor Harpster Memorial Tournament.
Clearfield—48
Glunt 2 1-2 5, Winters 2 0-0 4, Walker 4 8-8 16, Helsel 10 1-4 23, Gill 0 0-0 0, Jones 0 0-0 0, Hudson 0 0-0 0, Evilsizor 0 0-0 0, Swales 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 10-14 48.
Curwensville—20
Pentz 1 0-0 2, Butler 0 0-0 0, Freyer 2 1-4 5, Price 0 0-0 0, Wischuck 3 1-2 7, Passmore 3 0-0 6, Elensky 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 2-6 20.
Three-pointers: Helsel 2.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 16 8 10 14—48
Curwensville 2 6 8 4—20