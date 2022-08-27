Juniata football field
Buy Now

The football field at Juniata High School was emptied last night because of severe weather in the area. After a two and half hour delay that was caused by lightning and heavy rain, the game was postponed until tonight at 6.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

MIFFLINTOWN — The Clearfield football game with Juniata was postponed on Friday night after severe weather hit the Mifflintown area.

The Bison were trailing the Indians 6-0 after each team ran one offensive series.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos