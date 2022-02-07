DuBOIS — Clearfield gave two-time defending District 4/9 Class 3A team champion Williamsport all in wanted Saturday afternoon, but in the end the Millionares used a couple big wins to best the Bison, 34-25, to capture their third straight team crown.
None of those wins were bigger than the one by senior heavyweight Charles Crews, who caught and pinned Oliver Billotte in the second period in a matchup of Top 10-ranked competitors. Billotte came in ranked No. 4 according to papowerwrestling.com, while Crews was No. 8.
Clearfield had seemingly controlled the match for the most part to that point, winning the opening three bouts before doing a nice job saving some teammates as the Millionaires rattled off four straight wins to take a slim 13-12 lead. The teams then traded pins with Williamsport still holding a one-point advantage (19-18) past the midway point.
The Millionaires turned the momentum in its favor a little when state-ranked Sebastian Robinson (No. 16) upended Carter Chamberlain at 189. However, Bison Hayden Kovalick (ranked No. 12) quickly tied things up (22-22) with a dominant 15-3 major decision of Charlie Lundy at 215.
Billotte then appeared to be in control of his matchup against Crews, as the Bison led 3-0 in the second period on the strength of a takedown late in the first period and an escape from the bottom position in the opening second of the third.
Unfortunately for Clearfield, Billotte may have gotten a little overaggressive taking a shot just past the midway point of the period. Crews caught him and promptly pancaked him to his back and got the fall in 3:15.
Crews’ victory, his first in four meetings vs. the Bison, not only gave Williamsport a 28-22 lead but sealed the team crown since the Millionaires had a forfeit in their pocket (by Cael Nasdeo) at 113 to end the match after the Bison bumped up Evan Davis to get things started.
Clearfield’s Xavier Lutz followed with a hard-fought 10-6 win against Jack Heller at 106, about that saw the Bison jump out to a 10-1 advantage after two periods before holding on for the win.
Nasdeo’s forfeit win then set the final at 34-25 and handed the Bison their first loss of the season.
The outcome could have been been much difference outcome if not for Crews’ fall at heavyweight. A regular win by Billotte would have meant the final score ended in a tie and forced the final outcome to be decided on criteria. Anything more than a decision win by Billotte means the Bison would have ended the Millionaires title reign and advanced to Hershey.
“We wrestled well today,” said Clearfield coach Jeff Aveni. “’We came in and gave it our best shot. Really two mistakes (in finals), and we had to nearly be perfect to beat them. And, we knew that. It was a hard-fought district championship bout.
“I knew my guys wanted it, and I think we’re a good enough team to make a run in Hershey. I think we were going to go down there and win matches, and I think they (Williamsport) are too. I just didn’t go our way.
“One of things we had to look, and we tried to say to OB (Billotte) in that situation (heavyweight bout), he’s never taken a shot against us. Don’t you be the guy who pushes the pace because he’s the guy down 3-0. They’ll see each other again and are going to meet 3, maybe 4 more times. I think we’re in position to be the guy who comes out of those matches.
“But, there were other opportunities. You can point at two matches (in final), but we lost a lot more than that today. I’m proud of my kids and my team. They all fight and wrestle hard. We just didn’t get it done.”
It was all Clearfield (13-1) to start the finals, which began at 120.
The Bison bumped up 113-pounder Davis, who knocked off Luke Segraves, 5-0, on the strength of takedowns in the second and third periods. Teammate Brady Collins then needed just 27 seconds to pin Marissa Rumsey at 126.
The matches’ tightest bout then happened at 132, where Bison freshman Ty Aveni (9-7 coming in) and Williamsport sophomore Devin Harris (8-9) squared off.
Harris struck first with a first-period takedown, but Aveni responded in the second with an escape and then a takedown to take a 3-2 lead in a wild sequence right before the buzzer sounded. Aveni then rode out Harris in the third to secure the one-point win and put his team up 12-0 overall.
The match then hit the strength of the Williamsport lineup in the middleweights where three state-ranked wrestlers spearheaded a run for the Millionaires.
Second-ranked Braden Bower tech falled Bison Nolan Barr (No. 25), 25-8 in 5:45, at 138, while Riley Bower (No. 4) notched a 15-5 major decision of Luke Freeland at 145. Millionaire Carter Weaver (No. 21) made it three wins in a row for Williamsport when he major decisioned Karson Kline, 12-4, at 152. Clearfield did manage to save a couple team points in that run of losses, something that kept them in the overall match.
Roman Morrone capped the Millionaires’ run of four straight bouts by pinning Wyatt Reorda in 1:30 at 160 to put his team up seven at 19-12.
Clearfield’s Mark McGonigal quickly closed that gap back down to a point when he pinned Ryan Dunlap in 2:49 at 172. McGonigal dominated the bout, scoring three takedowns and a set of nearfall points for a 10-1 lead after one period. He pushed that advantage to 13-2 in the second before securing the fall.
Robinson then collected a big 6-2 win at 189 vs. Carter Chamberlain.
The Bison opened the scoring on a takedown in the first period only to see Robinson reverse him to his back for a four-point move and 4-2 lead after one. Robinson then rode out Chamberlain in the second before chose bottom in the third.
Chamberlain worked to turn Robinson to either tie or win the bout in the final two minutes but was unable too. Robinson eventually fought for a reversal with 35 seconds left to seal his win to make 22-18 overall.
Kovalick’s strong showing at 215 against Charlie Lundy knotted the overall match again.
Kovalick led just 2-0 after one period before turning it on. He scored three takedowns, a set of near fallpoints, an escape and three stalling points in the final two periods, but like some of Kovalick’s did earlier, Lundy saved his side some team points with only a major decision loss.
That set the stage for Crews’ stunning pin at heavyweight to seal the Millionaires’ third straight team title.
Despite the final outcome being decided, Lutz (4-8) went out and wrestled a strong bout at 106 in a 10-6 against Jack Heller (6-7).
Lutz grabbed the early lead on a first-period takedown and added two nearfall points for a 4-0 lead after one period. He extended that lead in the second with another takedown and two different sets of backpoints to lead 10-1.
That big lead proved vital, as Heller put together a big third period with a reversal and three nearfall points. But, it wasn’t enough to overcome Lutz’s strong first two periods.
Clearfield, the No. 2 seed, reached the District 4/9 Class 3A championship match with a decisive 48-15 win against third-seeded Selinsgrove in Saturday’s semifinal round.
The Bison won 10 of the 13 weight classes, including six by fall.
Davis, Collins, Barr, Chamberlain, Kovalick and Billotte all recorded pins, while Adam Rougeux, Aveni, Freeland and McGonigal all won by decision.
The big matchup came at 215 where Kovalick (ranked No. 12) and the Seals’ Steven Miller (No. 16) squared off in an old-fashion, low-scoring contest between upperweights.
After a scoreless first, the duo traded escapes in the second and third to sent the bout to overtime knotted at 1-1. It was Kovalick who hit the big move in the extra session, as he took Miller down to his back and got the fall in 6:26.
There were a couple other tight bouts in the contest.
Rougeux topped Ryan Gavason, 8-5, at 120, while Aveni pulled out a 7-6 win at 132 against Luke Smith. Aveni trailed 5-3 entering the third but used a takedown and then two nearfall points with 30 seconds remaining to secure the win.
Freeland came away with a 5-2 win at 145 vs. Garrett Paradis, while McGonigal bested Ethan Miller, 12-9, at 172 in a bout the Bison led 10-3 after two periods. Chamberlain also pinned state-ranked Tucker Teats (No. 22) in 3:49 at 189 while leading 9-3.
Five Bison — Davis, Collins, Aveni, McGonigal and Kovalick — went 2-0 on the day, while Lutz and Rougeux were each 1-0.
Clearfield is back in action Tuesday night at Penns Valley, while Williamsport (11-1) opens the PIAA Team Championships on Thursday in Hershey against District 3 champ Gettysburg.
SEMIFINALS
CLEARFIELD 48,
SELINSGROVE 15
113 –Evan Davis (C) pinned Nathan Martin, 0:25 (6-0)
120 –Adam Rougeux (C) dec. Leo Martinez, 8-6 (9-0)
126 –Brady Collins(C) pinned Ryan Gavason, 1:59 (15-0)
132 –Ty Aveni (C) dec. Luke Smith, 7-6 (18-0)
138 –Nolan Barr (C) pinned Trent Turner, 1:58 (24-0)
145 –Luke Freeland (C) dec. Garrett Paradis, 5-2 (27-0)
152 –Aiden Gaugler (SEL) pinned Patrick Knepp, 3:59 (27-6)
160 –Josiah Foss (SEL) dec. Karson Kline, 8-3 (27-9)
172 –Mark McGonigal (C) dec. Ethan Miller, 12-9 (30-9)
189 –Carter Chamberlain (C) pinned Tucker Teats, 3:48 (36-9)
215 –Hayden Kovalick (C) pinned Steven Miller, 6:26 (42-9)
285 –Oliver Billotte (C) pinned Elijah Easton, 1:05 (48-9)
106 –Landyn Lukens (SEL) won by forfeit (48-15)
FINALS
CLEARFIELD 48,
SELINSGROVE 15
120 –Evan Davis (C) dec. Luke Segraves, 5-0. (3-0)
126 –Brady Collins (C) pinned Marissa Rumsey, 0:27. (9-0)
132 –Ty Aveni (C) dec. Devin Harris, 3-2. (12-0)
138 –Braden Bowser (W) tech fall Nolan Barr, 25-8 (5:15). (12-5)
145 –Riley Bower (W) maj. dec. Luke Freeland, 15-5. (12-9)
152 –Carter Weaver (W) maj. dec. Karson Kline, 12-4. (12-13)
160 –Roman Morrone (W) pinned Wyatt Reorda, 1:30. (12-19)
172 –Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Ryan Dunlap, 2:49. (18-19)
189 –Sebastian Robinson (W) dec. Carter Chamberlain, 6-2. (19-22)
215 –Hayden Kovalick (C) maj. dec. Charlie Lundy, 15-3. (22-22)
285 –Charles Crews (W) pinned Oliver Billotte, 3:15. (22-28)
106 –Xavier Lutz (C) dec. Jack Heller, 10-6. (25-28)
113 –Cael Nasdeo (W) won by forfeit. (25-34)