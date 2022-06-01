DuBOIS — The Clearfield baseball team saw its season come to a close on Tuesday afternoon at Showers Field as the Somerset Golden Eagles took down the Bison, 3-0, to win the District 5/8/9 subregional title, earning a trip to the PIAA state playoffs.
Somerset pitcher Aiden VanLenten threw a complete game two-hitter, striking out five while not surrendering a walk in the contest. The Golden Eagle pitcher dueled with Clearfield senior Kyle Elensky, who allowed just five hits and struck out four in six and 1/3 innings of work, as the three Somerset runs on the day came in the third inning.
“I think their pitcher was sharp,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “He didn’t walk anybody — was very efficient. But I think our pitcher pitched just as well. I think Kyle pitched a great game and maybe the score could’ve been 1-0 easily. We had a couple key mistakes there but I’m very proud of how he threw against a good team.”
In a game that had just three runs, both squads made the first inning interesting as Elensky plunked Ethan Hemminger to start off the game. Hemminger stole second with one out. After Elensky walked Brad Bruner, a Spencer Marteeny fly ball moved Hemminger to third. However, Elensky got out of the game in a fake pickoff attempt to Hemminger at third, at which Bruner took off for second and Elensky threw over to get him out, stranding Hemminger at third.
Clearfield then came out of the gates firing in the bottom of the first inning as Elensky ripped a double over the Somerset left fielder to lead off. Nolan Barr then hit into a grounder to short that moved Elensky to third with just one out. But from there, Morgen Billotte hit a hard liner to VanLenten that checked Elensky off at third, getting Billotte out at first before striking out Blake Prestash to end Clearfield’s threat.
Unfortunately for the Bison, that would be as close to scoring a run as they’d get. The next baserunner was Cole Bloom, who hit a single to lead off the bottom of the fifth. One play after that, Ryan Gearhart hit into a double play and VanLenten didn’t allow a Bison baserunner the rest of the way.
The Golden Eagles (15-7) scored all three runs in the top of the third. VanLenten helped out his own cause with a triple high off the left field wall to start things off. Elensky then struck out Nolan Riggs but Riggs made it to first on the passed ball. A sac bunt by Hemminger plated courtesy runner RJ James for the initial score of the game.
Bryce Mulhollen then singled to left, plating Riggs for the 2-0 lead. Bruner followed that up with a single that moved Mulhollen to second. A high fly ball hit to right by Marteeny was lost in the sun Mulhollen scored to make it 3-0.
Elensky allowed two more hits against the Golden Eagles after the third inning — singles by Riggs and Marteeny — in the remaining three and 1/3 innings he pitched until he reached the pitch count limit of 105.
With runners on first and second with two outs, Somerset was looking to add to its 3-0 lead in the top of the seventh. But Prestash, who was the new Bison pitcher, was able to pick of Bruner at first to get out of the inning.
Clearfield’s last ditch effort came up short in the bottom of the seventh. Nolan Barr led off the inning and hit a liner to short, but Bruner made a diving play and was able to throw out Barr in time for the first out. Billotte then grounded out to second, and VanLenten got Prestash on a comebacker, throwing over to first to give the Golden Eagles a 3-0 win to become the District 5/8/9 Class 4A subregional champions.
After starting the year at 4-9, Clearfield reeled off six wins in its final nine games to finish the year at 10-12 — a mark that Lansberry said he was proud of as the kids battled throughout in getting things turned around on the season.
“I’m just proud of this team,” Lansberry said. “That DuBois game that we won 6-5 was the big turnaround for us.
“Then the next week, we won four out of five and we were 4-9 at one point. So we were looking at not even going in to playoffs.
“We got down early because the league we’re in is a very tough league. The Mountain League has a lot of good teams. We didn’t have a lot of pitching coming back this year so we took some beatings. But we kept getting better and the kids worked hard. We turned it around and had a decent second half, especially. I think we won six out of the last nine games so it was a complete turnaround from the first half of the season. Credit to the kids for that.”
Clearfield also said goodbye to its eight seniors in Elensky, Barr, Gearhart, Prestash, Ty Troxell, Shane Coudriet, Mike Fester and Jesse Lumadue. Of the eight, seven were in Tuesday’s starting lineup.
“It’s a great group of kids,” Lansberry said of the senior class.
“We’re going to miss them a lot next year. We have a lot of rebuilding to do, but we’ve have some good young kids coming up.
“It’s been a great senior class. Attitude-wise, they’ve done everything we’ve asked them to do and they worked hard the whole season. That’s why they got better. They didn’t quit.”
Somerset—3
Hemminger cf 1001, Mulhollen lf 4111, Bruner ss 2010, Marteeny 3b 2010, Hagans 1b 3000, O. Miller dh 2000, C. Miller c 3000, VanLenten p 3010, James cr 0100, Riggs rf 3110, Foltz 2b 0000. Totals: 24-3-5-2.
Clearfield—0
Elensky p-ss 3010, Barr 2b-1b 3000, Billotte cf 3000, Prestash 1b-p 3000, Bloom c 2010, Quick cr 0000, Gearhart ss-2b 2000, Troxell rf 2000, Rumsky dh 2000, Foster 3b 1000, Bumbarger ph 1000, Coudriet lf 0000. Totals: 22-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Somerset 003 000 0—3 5 0
Clearfield 000 000 0—0 2 2
Errors—Troxell, Gearhart. LOB—Somerset 6, Clearfield 1. DP—Somerset 1. 2B—Elensky. 3B—VanLenten. SAC—Hemminger. SF—Marteeny. HBP—Hemminger (by Elensky).
Pitching
Somerset: VanLenten—7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO.
Clearfield: Elensky—6 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB. Prestash—2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
WP—VanLenten. LP—Elensky (5-4).