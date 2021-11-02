BROCKWAY — It took the No. 1 ranked Bradford Owls boys soccer team just 53 seconds to get on the board in Monday night’s District 9 Class 3A title game against the No. 3 Clearfield Bison. In the end, that’s all the Owls needed as they cashed in another late goal for a 2-0 win and the district championship.
Bradford’s Lucas Johnson snuck one passed Clearfield goalie Todd Hallman as Johnson was in heavy traffic for the quick 1-0 lead.
“They came out and we had a little misunderstanding there with the goal,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said about the Owls’ initial score. “They got a quick one but we fought back. I think we stayed in the game and made it competitive. We didn’t give up, and I’m proud of the boys for fighting through a good match.”
The Owls stayed aggressive for much of the first half and missed on some good scoring opportunities, not to mention Hallman made some great saves in net as he made nine total on the night.
Around the 31-minute mark, Bradford had its best chance to go up 2-0 but it missed a wide-open look over the crossbar with Hallman out of net from a previous shot.
Clearfield got just five shots off in the first half but pressured late before the Owls were able to clear it out and Bradford took a 1-0 lead into the half.
Bradford continued to stomp on the accelerator and be aggressive at the beginning of the second half, getting off a few quick shots that were just high and wide.
However, the Bison were then able to get some quality passes to keep the ball away from the Owls as they also got a few opportunities of their own to tie things up.
Senior Luke Sidorick was able to get a decent look that Owls goalkeeper Tristan Dragoone was able to knock down.
Camden Gormont hit a line drive from deep that Dragoone had to make the save on, and Evan Davis also had a shot go wide towards the middle of the second half.
“Todd (Hallman) played a great game in the back,” Trinidad said. “He’s a great goalkeeper. Cole Miller and Zachary Krager played great defense, along with Warren (Diethrick). Warren did a really good job. Evan Davis and Hunter McKinney in the midfield played really well. I think we had a really good team effort tonight. Luke Sidorick, our senior, he played pretty aggressive up top. I’m happy with the effort.”
But with about 10 minutes remaining, Bradford started getting aggressive once again to put the game out of reach.
It took nearly 77 minutes from its first goal before Bradford got its second. At the 77:42 mark, Bradford’s Jake Frantz got the ball after it was contested by a couple Bison and Owls and fired off a shot that went past a diving Hallman into the left side of the net for the 2-0 lead.
Even in defeat, Trinidad said he was proud to see his team hang in there against the No. 1 seed.
“We’ve been working a lot on that this year — just really proud of them for just staying in the game and fighting,” Trinidad said. “I think both teams played really well tonight, and it was nice to see a good soccer game.”
Clearfield finished its season with a 6-13 record. But with just one outgoing senior in Sidorick, Trinidad said it’ll be an experienced crew looking to go even further in 2022.
“Losing one senior, it’s sad to see one go,” Trinidad said. “But I think we’ll be looking good next year and I’m looking forward to it. Maybe we can take a run at them again.”
BRADFORD 2,
CLEARFIELD 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
B—Lucas Johnson, 0:53.
Second Half
B—Jake Franz, 77:42.
Statistics
Shots: Bradford 24, Clearfield 11. Saves: Bradford 6 (Tristan Dragoone), Clearfield 9 (Todd Hallman). Corner kicks: Bradford 4, Clearfield 1.