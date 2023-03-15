The Clearfield swimming and diving team will be well represented at the 2023 Class 2A PIAA Swimming and Diving Championships today and Thursday at Bucknell University.
The boys team will compete in six events, led by Nick Vaow, who will take part in four, while the girls will be in four events.
Vaow won four District 9 titles, nabbing two individual golds and swimming on a pair of winning relays, to earn automatic berths to the PIAA meet. He has the 16th-best seed time in the 200 free with a 1:47.36, which has him in the fourth preliminary with top-seeded Preston Kessler of Indiana. Kessler’s seed time is 1:40.16. Clearfield alum Luke Mikesell holds the PIAA record in the event with a time of 1:38.31, which he set in 2019.
Vaow also finds himself in the fourth preliminary with Kessler in the 100 free. Vaow’s seed time (48.92) is 19th, while the top-seeded Kessler’s is 44.98.
“Nick is just outside the cutoff to to come back to finals in both of his events and I feel he should do well enough to accomplish that,” Clearfield head coach Jon Mikesell said. “He has worked hard all season to accomplish his personal goals and now it looks like he is going to drop more time than he expected at the state meet.”
Vaow is also part of both the 200 medley and 200 free relays that have aspirations of making it to the finals as well. Derrick Mikesell, Connor Morgan and Landyn Rankin join him on both relays which, like Vaow, get to swim in Heat 4 in prelims with the top seed. Vaow and Mikesell both saw action at PIAAs last season as members of the 200 medley and 400 free relays, which both earned all-state recognition by finishing in the Top 16.
The Bison medley relay team has a seed time of 1:42.26, while Cathedral Prep’s 1:35.27 is tops. The 200 free relay’s time is 1:31.90, while top-seeded Indiana posted a 1:26.24.
“The boys relay teams have a really good shot to get back to the finals as well,” Coach Mikesell said. “They have worked really hard all season and are excited to drop their time and build on it since all of them will be returning.”
Derrick Mikesell will also get to compete in the 50 free after his runner-up time of 22.32 at districts was good enough to qualify him for the state meet in the event again. He placed 28th last year with a time of 23:09. He’ll swim in the third prelim with Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Hancock, whose seed time of 20.78 is second to only Southmoreland’s Henry Miller (20.18), who will compete in the fourth heat.
“Even though Derrick didn’t win the 50 free at districts, he swam fast enough to make it on time, and he is seeded high enough to get back to finals at night as long as he improves his time,” Coach Mikesell said.
On the girls side, the Lady Bison swimmers have one entrant in an individual event and are in a pair of relays.
Beth Struble will compete in all three. She won the 500 free at districts and her seed time of 5:54.61 will have her in the first preliminary heat in the event. Lewisburg’s Shannon Kimberly is the overall top seed with a time of 4:57.88.
“We are aiming for Beth to hit her personal best in this event and build upon that for her college career next year as she will be swimming for Messiah College,” Coach Mikesell said.
Struble will be joined by Danna Bender, Danielle Cline and Jaylin Wood in both the 200 free and 400 free relays. Their times of 1:44.36 and 3:49.95, respectively, have them in the first heats of their preliminaries, but Mikesell believes they could make it to the second session.
“The girls are wanting to lower their seed times and see if it can get them back to finals,” he said.
The foursome competed in the 400 free relay last season and took 30th with a time of 3:57.49. Cline, Struble and Wood were also part of the 200 free relay that took 29th at states a season ago in a time of 1:46.21.
Mount Pleasant has the top seed in both the girls 200 and 400 free relays.
Clearfield will also have a pair of divers competing to get on the medal stand and neither are strangers to the event.
Lady Bison Dehlia Elbe finished 18th last season as a freshman, while MacDonald just missed making the semis a season ago and placed 17th. MacDonald placed seventh in the event as a freshman in 2021.
“Dehlia and Keegan both won the diving events at districts and should be able to score high enough to make the medal stand,” Mikesell said. “I feel with the new diving format this year of only six dives, they both have a serious chance to make the Top 8 in the state.”
Mikesell says his assistant coaches Nick Walker and Claire Mikesell have been instrumental in preparing the kids for the postseason, which included the sweep of the District 9 meet.
“I want to give a special thank you to my assistant coaches Nick Walker and “ClaireBear” (Claire Mikesell) for all they did this season to get these kids ready,” Coach Mikesell said. “They spent countless hours in the summer and morning practices preparing each swimmer with the attitude to win and their need to work on the little details.”
He is also quick to give recognition to former Clearfield swimming head coach Jackie Morrison, who retired at the end of last season after coaching six state champions and had incredible success at the helm of the program for 33 years.
“Also, thank you to Coach Mo for her guidance over the years for teaching all of us how to coach and prepare these swimmers for competition,” Mikesell said. “The neatest thing at this year’s District 9 Championship was when Nick and I looked at each other and there on the other side of the pool deck was Claire jumping up and down, running up and down the pool deck waving her arms.
“I said, ‘Coach Mo might have retired but she definitely has not left the building.’ I can’t wait until states because the announcers are going to have a hoot watching this unfold on the pool deck. Coach Mo was known throughout the state tournament – get out of her way she’s coming through.”
Swimming begins today at 8:10 a.m. with the girls preliminaries. The 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly and 200 free relay for both girls and boys as well as girls diving are on tap.