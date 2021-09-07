HYDE — The Clearfield girls tennis team felt they were pretty even with Huntingdon on Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex.
But the Lady Bison brought their A-game and won all five singles matches, before splitting the doubles in a 6-1 victory.
Lindsey Kerlin toppled Lainey Albaugh at No. 1 singles, taking the match 6-0, 6-0.
Kerlin used a hearty backhand and a concise serve to upend her opponent.
Peyton Reese also won her match at No. 2 singles in straight sets, downing Audrey Wilson 6-0, 6-0.
Reese moved all over the court in her match, saving several balls that were close to the line.
At No. 3 singles, Lauryn Kitchen upended Ada Stapleton. Kitchen won by scores of 6-0, 6-2.
Kitchen was able to keep Stapleton offbalance with her returns. The two had several long volleys, but Kitchen was able to pull out the points.
“Lindsey, Peyton and Lauryn all played very well,” said Lady Bison head coach Garrett Spence. “They all work hard and it showed in their results today.”
Sophomore letterwinner Katelyn Olson picked up her first varsity win at No. 4 singles, downing the Lady Bearcats’ Anna Weaver, 6-1, 6-0.
Olson had a consistent serve that helped her go ahead in several games to get the victory.
“It was great to see Katelyn Olson get her first varsity win,” Spence said. “She has come a long way from her first practice last year and keeps getting better every day.”
Junior Sarah Catherman made it 5-for-5 in singles and 2-for-2 for first varsity wins when she toppled Elizabeth Emel at No. 5 singles.
Catherman was able to save several high balls and return them to get ahead early.
“Sarah Catherman played well in her first varsity win too,” said Spence. “She just started playing this year and has been kind of learning on the fly this year.”
Lillian Mercado and Chloe Rowles teamed up at No. 1 doubles to defeat Huntingdon’s Morgan Heffner and Carly Hess 8-0.
“Chloe and Lillian played a great doubles match as well,” Spence said. “They continue to improve which is great to see.”
The final doubles match went to the Lady Bearcats’ Maycee Fox and Stapleton, who topped Clearfield’s Sarah Cutler and Cadence Day.
Clearfield (1-3) returns to action on Thursday at Johnsonburg.
Clearfield 6, Huntingdon 1
Singles
1. Lindsey Kerlin, C, def. Lainey Albaugh, H, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Peyton Reese, C, def. Audrey Wilson, H, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Lauryn Kitchen, C, def. Ada Stapleton, H, 6-0, 6-2.
4. Katelyn Olson, C, def. Anna Weaver, H, 6-1, 6-0.
5. Sarah Catherman, C, def. Elizabeth Emel, H, 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Lillian Mercado/Chloe Rowles, C, def. Morgan Heffner/Carly Hess, H, 8-2.
2. Maycee Fox/Stapleton, H, def. Sarah Cutler/Cadence Day, C, 8-0.