HYDE — The fans got their money’s worth on Monday night as Clearfield host Curwensville in volleyball.
The two teams went toe-to-toe, needing a fifth set to decide it with the Lady Bison coming out on top.
“Clearfield/Curwensville matches are always hotly contested,” said Clearfield head coach Sandy Bailor. “It doesn’t matter if one team is 20-0 or 0-20. It always seems to come down to five sets. I don’t know if it’s the atmosphere or if it’s just the rivalry.
“We have a young team on the court and we do some things we shouldn’t. But I am seeing a difference in them that when they get down, they don’t quit. In year’s past it’s been that they get completely down and say they can’t do it.”
Clearfield rallied from a 25-23 fourth set defeat to take the 15-3 victory in the fifth set.
The Lady Tide led 2-0 before the Lady Bison got a sideout to go up 4-2.
A net violation gave the Lady Tide the sideout to make it 4-3, but a kill by freshman setter Hannah Glunt gave the ball back to Clearfield to make it 5-3.
Livi Bender served up 10 straight points, including three aces, to give the hosts a 15-3 victory.
Ruby Singleton had three kills during that run, finishing the night with 14 kills.
Bender led all servers with 22 service points and four aces.
“We are trying to get a winning tradition in this program,” Bailor said. “It’s going to take time but we are getting there with baby steps.
“Ruby was great in the fifth set. Sam (Campolong) had a heck of a game at the net. Addy (Ruiz) was great with her tips. Even Kayla (Reed) came up with a few kills tonight.
“We were just trying to keep them focused in the huddle. But I felt they all did what we asked them to do. I am proud of them.”
Curwensville, which also won the first set 25-23, played well with its young squad. Just three letterwinners remain from last year’s playoff squad.
“They pushed through and they worked hard,” said Lady Tide head coach Stephanie Vicary. “We just fell apart a little bit there in the last set. But I couldn’t be more proud of how they played.
“They are still learning to work together. We are really working on communication and we’ve seen a lot of improvement.”
After Curwensville went up 1-0, the Lady Bison bounced back with 25-15 set victory in the second game. Clearfield then took a 2-1 lead with a 25-21 victory in the third set.
The two teams traded the lead back and forth in the fourth set, before the Lady Tide eked out the two-point win, setting up the final and deciding set.
“Clearfield/Curwensville is always crazy,” Vicary said. “I feel like I’ve never been to a Clearfield/Curwensville game that hasn’t gone five sets. It’s always one of those games where the pressure is up, as well as the energy and intensity.”
Alyssa Bakaysa led the Lady Tide with 15 kills, while Alaina Anderson had 14 service points. Jorja Fleming added 13 service points.
Clearfield’s Lauren Ressler and Glunt each had 11 service points, while Campolong had eight kills. Addy Ruiz netted eight service points.
Clearfield (2-3) hosts Hollidaysburg this evening.
Curwensville (2-3) hosts Williamsburg this evening.
In junior varsity action, Clearfield was a 25-7, 25-14 winner to improve to 4-1.