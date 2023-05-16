CURWENSVILLE — With both teams having multiple games this week, pitching has been a source of anxiety for both Clearfield and Curwensville.
On Monday, that escalated quickly for the Tide, who struggled to get out of the top of the first inning after giving up seven runs to the Bison.
Curwensville brought on Aidan Finn, who did a great job of settling things down, but the damage was done in a 10-3 victory for Clearfield in a non-league contest.
Finn came on in the top of the first after starter Chris Fegert got into trouble and walked five batters. He allowed seven runs on four hits to give Clearfield the early lead.
Finn pitched five innings, allowing just two runs on three hits before making way for Nik Fegert in the top of the sixth.
“Aidan Finn has been a bright spot for us,” said Curwensville head coach Derek Dixon. “I was on the fence if we should start Aidan and go to Chris or start Chris and go to Aidan. Maybe I made the wrong decision today.
“But Aidan competes. He’s got a good curve ball and keeps people off balance. He gets a lot of flyball outs, which is good for our outfielders.”
Clearfield got going early, as its first four batters reached base and scored.
Hayvin Bumbarger had a two-run double in the frame, while Kam Kusher and Anthony Lopez each had two-run singles.
After Finn came on in relief, he struck out the next batter he faced to get the Tide out of the inning.
He then held the Bison scoreless for the next two innings, before surrendering a run in the top of the fourth.
“We relaxed after that big top of the first,” said Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry. “But when you get a gift like that, which is basically what it was, you can’t let your foot off the gas. You have to keep it down.
“I have to give Curwensville credit, after that first inning, they were even up with us. They battled.”
Lopez was hit by a pitch to start the fourth, before coming round on an RBI double by Hunter Rumsky to make it 8-0.
Clearfield left a runner stranded at second in the fourth.
The Bison tacked on another run in the top of the fifth, as Will Domico singled, then was plated on an RBI single into left by Christian Welker to extend the lead to 9-0.
Clearfield had a chance to push the 10th run across, but he was left stranded at third after Finn got three quick outs to end the inning.
Curwensville finally got to Rumsky in the bottom of the sixth.
Logan Kunkle singled then moved to second on a one-out single by Nik Fegert. Lawson Neiswender singled to plate Kunkle, while both Neiswender and Merek Sutika came home on a single by Cael Butler to cut it to 9-3.
Clearfield scored one final run, this time off Nik Fegert, who came on in relief of Finn with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.
This time it was Kushner, who reached base on a fielder’s choice, that scored on an RBI triple into right by Billotte.
The Bison’s Elijah Quick pitched the final out of the sixth and got two strikeouts and a flyout to end the threat and set the final at 10-3.
Rumsky was the lone Bison with multiple hits on the day, knocking in two runs on two hits, including a double.
Lopez, Bumbarger and Kushner each had two RBIs on the day.
“Hunter did a good job,” Lansberry said. “He just ran out of gas. Elijah did a good job coming on in relief.
“Our problem is that we have three more games this week. I didn’t want to use more than one pitcher, but you do what you have to do.”
For Curwensville, Kunkle had three hits, while Nik Fegert and Butler had two a piece.
“We outhit them, but we left the bases loaded a couple of times and we didn’t decide we wanted to score runs until too late,” said Dixon. “Overall, anytime you can get out and compete with a bigger school, it’s a good thing. But we were hoping to take one from them this year.”
Clearfield improved to 7-10 overall. The Bisons travel to Punxsutawney today.
Curwensville dropped to 6-12 overall. The Tide host Moshannon Valley this afternoon.
Clearfield—10
Billotte cf 3111, Lopez ss 2212, Rumsky p-2b 5122, Bumbarger 1b 3112, Mikesell pr 0000, Bloom c 3000, Domico rf 3210, Welker dh 3011, Patrick 2b 0000, Quick p 1000, Irvin 3b 2100, Kushner lf 4212. Totals: 29-10-8-10.
Curwensville—3
C. Fegert p-cf 4010, Pentz c 4000, Kunkle ss 4130, A. Sutika 3b 4010, N. Fegert lf 4020, Neiswender 1b 3111, M. Sutika cf-rf 3100, Nelen rf-lf 0000, Finn p 2000, Butler 2b 3022. Totals: 31-3-10-3.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 700 110 1—10 8 1
Curwensville 000 003 0—3 10 0
Errors—Lopez. LOB—Clearfield 8, Curwensville 8. DP—Clearfield 1. 2B—Bumbarger, Rumsky. Kunkle. 3B—Billotte. SB—Domico, Lopez 2, Rumsky, Welker. HBP—Bloom, Bumbarger, Irvin, Lopez.
Pitching
Clearfield: Rumsky—5 2/3 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO. Quick—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: C. Fegert—2/3 IP 4 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. Finn—5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO. N. Fegert—1 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Rumsky (3-4). LP—C. Fegert (1-3).