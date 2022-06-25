Clearfield broke out the bats on Friday, pounding out 12 hits in an 18-4 victory in five innings over Curwensville at the Lawrence Township Rec Park in Fed League action.
Hunter Rumsky went the distance, scattering six hits and striking out seven.
Rumsky also had two hits, scored twice and knocked in a run.
Clearfield scored eight runs in the first inning, chasing Curwensville starter Logan Kunkle from the game with just one out after throwing 43 pitches.
All 10 of the Chiefs lineup reached base in the first.
Kyle Elensky started things with a double into right. He came home on an RBI single by Rumsky.
Blake Prestash reached on an error, before Hayvin Bumbarger walked to load the bases.
Elijah Quick blasted a double into deep center, scoring both Rumsky and Prestash. Bumbarger tried to come home and was called out.
Matt Irvin and Derrick Mikesell drew back-to-back walks before Quick was plated on an RBI single into right by Anthony Lopez.
Craig Mays and Kam Kushner both drew bases-loaded walks, bringing home two more runs and making it 6-0.
Jake Mullins came on in relief of Kunkle. He allowed an RBI single to Elensky and a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Prestash to make it 8-0 before getting a strikeout to end the frame.
Curwensville scored its first run in the top of the second inning, as Hunter Hipps doubled, then moved to third on a passed ball. A RBI grounder from Aidan Finn brought him home to cut the score to 8-1.
The Chiefs added three unearned runs in the bottom of the second, as Quick and Irvin both had singles to start the inning.
Mullins struck the next batter out, but Quick scored on an RBI grounder by Lopez.
That ball was misplayed allowing Lopez to reach first and Irvin to come scampering home.
Lopez later scored to make it 11-1 in favor of Clearfield.
Curwensville scored two runs in the top of the third, as both Adam Kunkle and Lawson Neiswender singled. A Matt Brown single brought Kunkle in, while Neiswender scored when the ball got past the outfielder.
Clearfield got both runs back and more in the bottom of the third, as Mikesell and Lopez drew a bases-loaded walk. Two more runs scored on Post 505’s third error of the game, extending the lead to 15-3.
Post 6 scored its final three runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth, as Blake Prestash launched a pitch over the center-field fence to make it 18-3.
In the top of the fifth, Brown doubled and came home on a Logan Kunkle RBI grounder to make the final 18-4.
Prestash was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Quick scored three times, had two hits and plated two runs.
Lopez had three RBIs and scored twice, while Rumsky and Elensky both had two hits and scored twice.
Clearfield improved to 3-6 overall. The Chiefs travel to Sykesville for a doubleheader on Sunday.
Curwensville dropped to 1-7 overall. Post 505 plays a doubleheader against Brookville on Sunday at home.
Curwensville—4
Mullins c-p 3000, A. Kunkle cf 2120, Neiswender ss-3b 3110, Brown 3b-c 3121, Hipps lf 3110, L. Kunkle p-ss 1001, Finn 2b 2001, Bloom rf 2000, Sutton 1b 2000. Totals: 21-4-6-3.
Clearfield—18
Elensky ss 3221, Rumsky p 4221, Prestash rf 3324, Bumbarger 1b 2110, Quick c 3322, Irvin 3b 2210, Lutz ph 0000, Mikesell lf 2201, Lopez eh 2213, Mays 2b 3101, Kushner cf 2011. Totals: 26-18-12-14.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 012 01— 4 6 3
Clearfield 834 3x—18 12 2
Errors—Sutton, L. Kunkle 2. Mikesell, Mays. LOB—Curwensville 6, Clearfield 8. 2B—Brown, Hipps. Elensky, Quick. HR—Prestash (2 on, 4th). SB—A. Kunkle 2, L. Kunkle. HBP—Prestash.
Pitching
Curwensville: L. Kunkle—1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO. Mullins—3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 8 BB, 7 SO.
Clearfield: Rumsky—5 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 7 SO.
WP—Rumsky. LP—L. Kunkle.