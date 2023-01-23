HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team took down a pair of previously unbeaten teams Saturday on the way to winning the championship at its own Bison Dual Tournament.
The Bison defeated Butler 33-31 in the semifinals before knocking off Benton 37-33 in the finals.
Butler came into the tournament with a record of 14-0 with top finishes at both the Chartiers-Houston Invitational and Southmoreland Holiday Classic on its resume’. It also won the Kiski Area Cavalier Duals and Virginia Duals.
Benton was 10-0 and coming off a ninth-place finish at the rugged Mid-Winter Mayhem, which the Bison placed 18th at.
But both teams left Saturday’s Bison Duals with a loss, courtesy of the hosts.
“I’m so proud of this team,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “They came together as a team. They did a real good job all day getting bonus points, and an OK job not surrendering many. If you get a lot of bonus points and don’t give up many, you’re going to win a lot of matches.”
Clearfield wrestlers were 46-17 on the day with 25 pins and five major decisions. The Bison also picked up nine forfeits. They only surrendered 11 falls (nine pins, two techs) on the day.
Clearfield began its tourney with a 49-20 victory over Indiana before routing Union City (72-3) and Meadville (54-12).
The Bison edged Butler in the semifinals by rallying from a 31-24 deficit with hard-fought decisions in the last three bouts, getting a 4-0 victory from Bryndin Chamberlain (114), a 5-0 win by Evan Davis (121) and the 6-4 clincher by Colton Ryan (127).
Ryan, who also scored a dual-clinching major decision in the next-to-last bout against Benton, was one of five Bison to go 5-0, joining Brady Collins (139), Ty Aveni (145-152), Carter Freeland (160-172) and Carter Chamberlain (189).
“What a great job by all of them,” Coach Aveni said. “Colt stepped up in two pressure situations and came through. It was an incredible performance by a freshman. Those five carried us, but the rest of the team supplemented them. It was just a great, great team effort. I’m thrilled with how we’re competing.”
Chamberlain recorded five pins on the day with Aveni, Collins and Freeland each adding four apiece to go with a decision. Ryan notched three major decisions, a forfeit and the match-sealing decision against Butler.
Bryndin Chamberlain (114) and Evan Davis (121) were both 4-1. Chamberlain had a pin, major, decision and forfeit, while Davis picked up two forfeits to go with a decision and major decision.
Cash Diehl (107), Colton Bumbarger (133) and Nick Bailor (285) all went 3-2.
This is the second straight Bison Duals title for Clearfield and third in the last four years. Clearfield also won the tournament in both 2009 and 2010 and have a total of five championships in the 14-year history of the Duals.
This year’s duals were held in memory of 1946 Clearfield Bison PIAA state champion Paul Swales, who passed away in October at 94. Members of the Swales family presented the championship plaque to the Bison.
Clearfield 49, Indiana 20
114—Nico Fanella, I, tech fall Bryndin Chamberlain, C, 17-1, 5:52. (0-5).
121—Carter Putt, I, dec. Evan Davis, C, 7-6. (0-8).
127—Colton Ryan, C, maj. dec. Jake Snyder, I, 13-2. (4-8).
133—Colton Bumbarger, C, pinned Tuscan Blystone, I, 4:41. (10-8).
139—Brady Collins, C, pinned Paine McClure, I, 0:58. (16-8).
145—Ty Aveni, C, pinned Kevin Liu, I, 1:21. (22-8).
152—Will Turner, I, pinned Patrick Knepp, C, 3:54. (22-14).
160—Carter Freeland, C, dec. Dom Fanella, I, 9-2. (25-14).
172—Hunter Ressler, C, pinned Joel Romance, I, 3:52. (31-14).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Michael Dolan, I, 0:24. (37-14).
215—Griffin Prebish, I, pinned Eric Myers, C, 2:17. (37-20).
285—Nick Bailor, C, won by forfeit. (43-20).
107—Cash Diehl, C, won by forfeit. (49-20).
Clearfield 72, Union City 3
121—Davis, C, pinned Caden Rangel, UC, 0:19. (6-0).
127—Ryan, C, won by forfeit. (12-0).
133—Bumbarger, C, won by forfeit. (18-0).
139—Collins, C, pinned Kaden Tripp, UC, 2:08. (24-0).
145—Knepp, C, pinned Brooke Dylon, UC, 0:28. (30-0).
152—Aveni, C, pinned Klakamp, UC, 5:02. (36-0).
160—Freeland, C, pinned Clay Thomas, UC, 0:58. (42-0).
172—Zachary Beckwith, UC, dec. Ressler, C, 9-2. (42-3).
189—C. Chamberlain, C, pinned Drake Applequist, UC, 1:02. (48-3).
215—Myers, C, pinned Jesse Kightlinger, UC, 5:21. (54-3).
285—Bailor, C, won by forfeit. (60-3).
107—Diehl, C, pinned Van Ward, UC, 1:57. (66-3).
114—B. Chamberlain, C, pinned David Dominguez-Angel, UC, 1:13. (72-3).
Clearfield 56, Meadville 12
127—Ryan, C, maj. dec. Stephen Ernst, M, 13-2. (4-0).
133—Bumbarger, C, pinned Alex Kinder, M, 3:15. (10-0).
139—Collins, C, pinned Jacoby Thompson, M, 0:52. (16-0).
145—Aveni, C, dec. Ryder Say, M, 9-2. (19-0).
152—Brighton Anderson, M, pinned Knepp, C. (19-6).
160—Freeland, C, pinned Rocco Woodrown, M, 0:24. (25-6).
172—Ressler, C, dec. Alaric Jones, M, 9-4. (28-6).
189—C. Chamberlain, C, pinned Ty Tidball, M, 1:21. (34-6).
215—Rhoan Woodrow, M, pinned Myers, C, 2:15. (34-12).
285—Bailor, C, pinned Ian Whistler, M. 2:13. (40-12).
107—Diehl, C, won by forfeit. (46-12).
114—B. Chamberlain, C, won by forfeit. (52-12).
121—Davis, C, maj. dec. Caleb Anderson, M, 10-2. (56-12).
Semifinals
Clearfield 33, Butler 31
133—Gavin Rush, B, tech fall Bumbarger, C, 21-6, 6:00. (0-5).
139—Collins, C, pinned Legend Wilkinson, B, 0:46. (6-5).
145—Kase Chopp, B, maj. dec. Knepp, C, 11-1. (6-9).
152—Aveni, C, pinned Dawson Davis, B, 3:37. (12-9).
160—Levi Donnel, B, won by forfeit. (12-15).
172—Freeland, C, pinned Matthew Zinkhann, B, 0:29. (18-15).
189—C. Chamberlain, C, pinned Michael Kreinbucher, B, 3:09. (24-15).
215—Landon Christie, B, pinned Myers, C, 1:45.(24-21).
285—Ethan Babay, B, pinned Bailor, C, 3:58. (24-27).
107—Santino Sloboda, B, maj. dec. Diehl, C, 11-1. (24-31).
114—B. Chamberlain, B, dec. Ana Malovich, C, 4-0. (27-31).
121—Davis, C, dec. Kelley Schaukowitsch, B, 5-0. (30-31).
127—Ryan, C, dec. Leo Larrapino, B, 6-4. (33-31).
Championship Finals
Clearfield 35, Benton 31
139—Collins, C, dec. Ethan Kolb, B, 3-0. (3-0).
145—Chase Burke, B, pinned Knepp, C, 0:22. (3-6).
152—Aveni, C, pinned Remington Morrow, B, 5:10. (9-6).
160—Evan Brokenshire, B, won by forfeit. (9-12).
172—Freeland, C, pinned Nicholas Stevens, B, 0:45. (15-12).
189—C. Chamberlain, C, pinned Zachary Wolfe, B, 0:50. (21-12).
215—Jacob Bobersky, B, maj. dec. Myers, C, 10-1. (21-16).
285—Andrew Wolfe, B, pinned Bailor, C, 0:44. (21-22).
107—Seth Kolb, B, dec. Diehl, C, 9-7 SV. (21-25).
114—B. Chamberlain, C, maj. dec. Aiden Hartman, B, 15-2). (25-25).
121—Davis, C, won by forfeit. (31-25).
127—Ryan, C, maj. dec. Cole Rooker, B, 11-2. (35-25).
133—Dylan Granahan, B, pinned Bumbarger, C, 1:48.