ALLPORT — Since beginning the series with West Branch in the 2018-19 season, the Clearfield boys basketball team has struggled with the Warriors early before pulling away either late in the second or early in the third in each game.
Tuesday’s game at West Branch High School followed the same script with the Warriors leading early in the second before the Bison ended the frame on a 16-2 run.
Clearfield led 30-15 at the half and won by that same margin, 54-39.
“This is the fourth time playing them and I’m almost positive we had the lead in the second quarter every game or it was tied,” West Branch head coach Danny Clark said. “And every game we ended up going to halftime down by double digits.
“We pick these non-conference games to get our guys better. Every year we battle. And that was exhibit A today. We have a young group, We have to play one of our best games of the year in all of our non-conference games. We have tough non-conference game because i want to play good competition.’
Three Bison were in double figures. Cole Miller led the way with 16 points, while Ryan Gearhart added 14 and Isaak Way netted 12.
“The kids stepped up and made shots,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “Isakk had a couple 3s, Andon (Greslick) had some buckets, RG (Gearhart) was able to penetrate and Cole stayed patient. He took his looks when he had them and found teammates, especially in transition.”
Clearfield built an early 8-2 lead thanks to treys from Miller and Way, but West Branch fought back to make it 12-11 by quarter’s end before taking a 13-12 advantage a minute and a half into the second on a Isaac Tiracorda bucket.
Tiracorda led the Warriors with 15 points.
“Danny had a good plan,” Glunt said. “They made it uncomfortable for us. He did a really good job getting his kids ready to play. But our kids stepped up. They found some answers just playing basketball.”
Those answers came on the defensive side of the ball.
After falling behind by a point, the Bison defense began getting more active, causing West Branch to commit 10 second-quarter turnovers.
That led to a pile of extra possessions for Clearfield, which took advantage by going 7-of-16 from the floor in the frame. Miller scored eight points to lead the way, while Gearhart had four.
In contrast, the Warriors were just 1-of-10 in the second quarter.
“The kids play so hard on defense,” Glunt said. “They were able to be in their gaps. it’s all about positioning. But I have to do a much better job getting our offense going. That’s on me. But give Danny credit. He had a good plan for us defensively.”
Clearfield went ahead by as many as 20 in the third before taking a 42-26 advantage to the final frame. Gearhart and Way each scored four points in the fourth, while Miller and Luke Pallo drained 3s.
Jackson Croyle netted six in the third for the Warriors to help keep them within striking distance.
But West Branch could never get the deficit back under double digits and Clearfield went on to the 15-point victory.
Way led all players on the boards with 10 rebounds, but the Warriors were actually plus 2 on the glass. Zach Tiracorda had eight boards to go with his eight points, while Croyle and Kyle Kolesar each had six rebounds.
“We’re outrebounding teams,” Clark said. “Juniata Valley might have beat us (on the boards), but they were a little bigger than us.”
Clearfield picked up 15 assists as a team. Gearhart had five with Way and Greslick each having four.
The Bison shot 21-of-54 from the field in the game for a 38.9 shooting percentage. West Branch was just 12-of-46 (26.1 percent).
“We played hard, but it didn’t translate to offense,” Clark said. “But we got some good looks. And we say that every game, but in games like this, you have to finish. We were close to that basket a couple times, we just didn’t finish.
“But it was a competitive game the whole time, and that’s as close as we’ve ever been to them. I’m proud of my guys.”
Clearfield remained unbeaten, improving to 6-0, while West Branch slipped to 2-3.
Both teams play in holiday tournaments.
The Bison go to the Cambria Heights Tournament on Monday, while the Warriors head to the Philipsburg-Osceola Tournament Tuesday.
Clearfield—54
Pallo 1 0-0 3, Greslick 2 0-2 4, C. Miller 6 0-0 14, I. Way 5 0-0 12, Gearhart 6 2-2- 14, Collins 0 1-2 1, Wilt 1 2-2 4, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Lynch 0 0-0 0, A. Miller 0 0-0 0, J. Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 5-8 54.
West Branch—39
Evans 2 0-0 4, I.Tiracorda 5 4-9 15, Kolesar 0 6-6 6, Croyle 2 1-2 6, Z. Tiracorda 4 0-0 8, Koleno 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, McGonigal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 11-17 39.
Three-pointers: C. Miller 4, I. Way 2, Pallo; I. Tiracorda, Croyle.
Score by Quarters
Clearfield 12 16 14 12—54
West Branch 11 4 11 13—39