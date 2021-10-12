HYDE — After topping Tyrone 3-0 on the road Saturday, the Clearfield boys soccer team welcomed the Golden Eagles to the Bison Sports Complex Monday evening.
The time, the Bison recorded a 7-1 victory.
Clearfield, which was held scoreless for nearly the entire first half in Saturday’s game, scored early and often on Monday.
Luke Sidorick, who had a first-half hat trick, scored at 6:03 and again at 9:03.
Camden Gormont had the assist on the first Sidorick tally.
Just a little over three minutes later, Sidorick set up Jaden Albert, who booted the ball past Tyrone keeper Eric Sims to make it 3-0.
Not too long after that, Bison Denis Swales sent a long pass to Sidorick, who split a pair of Eagle defender and moved in one-on-one against Sims before firing the ball to the corner to give Clearfield a 4-0 advantage at 20:59.
“Luke started the game off great with two key goals and the team finished strong,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said.
Evan Davis finished off the first-half by scoring a goal when his corner kick ricocheted off traffic in front of the net and went in.
Davis turned the trick again in the second half, scoring off another corner kick at 52:31.
“Evan Davis had a great game, scoring off of two corner kicks and controlling the midfield all game,” Trinidad said.
Connor Morgan added a goal for the Bison at 57:00.
Tyrone spoiled the shutout for Clearfield when Rocky Romani got one past Bison keeper Rhyan LaRock. Todd Hallman and LaRock combined to make four saves in the game for Clearfield, which outshot the Eagles 22-5.
With the win, Clearfield improved to 5-9 overall and 3-8 in the Mountain League.
“We have been working hard and it’s starting to show results,” Trinidad said. “I’m proud of this team. Everybody got playing time, and they all showed up and played a great game.”
Clearfield is back in action Wednesday at Bellefonte.
Clearfield 7, Tyrone 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Luke Sidorick, C, (Camden Gormont), 6:03.
2. Sidorick, C, (unassisted), 9:03.
3. Jaden Albert, C, (Sidorick), 12:30.
4. Sidorick, C, (Denis Swales), 29:59.
5. Evan Davis, C, (corner kick), 31:50.
Second Half
6. Evan Davis, C, (corner kick), 52:31.
7. Connor Morgan, C, (unassisted), 57:00.
8. Rocky Romani, T, (unassisted), 64:57.
Shots: Tyrone 5, Clearfield 22.
Saves: Tyrone (Eric Sims) 7, Clearfield (Todd Hallman 3, Rhyan LaRock 1) 4.
Corner kicks: Tyrone 1, Clearfield 3.