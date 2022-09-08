HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team has been struggling with numbers in recent years on both the boys and girls squads, but 2022 may be the beginning of a new trend for the Bison and fourth-year head coach Eric Yingling.
Clearfield has 14 athletes on the team, with nine on the girls squad, which has sparked some optimism in the program.
The Lady Bison return five letterwinners in seniors Danna Bender, Olivia Graham and Scarlett Singleton and sophomores Dehlia Elbe and Ruth Wurster and also have some newcomers to the team, including junior Danielle Cline, who has been a mainstay on the girls swim team since her freshman season.
Singleton qualified for PIAAs last season after finishing sixth in the District 9 class 2A meet, while Bender, Wurster, Graham and Elbe put up solid times at the meet as well.
Sophomore newcomer Anna Luzier and freshmen Hailey Custaney and Adrianna Margarucci provide the Lady Bison much-needed depth to compete in dual meets and could surprise.
“They have a good chance at winning the Mountain League title,” Yingling said of his girls team. “Scarlett is the reigning No. 2 Mountain League All-Star. Danna Bender is running really fast. We picked up Danielle Cline, who is here to improve her swimming, but she’s a really good athlete. And our younger girls are good athletes as well.
“If we can stay healthy and improve times and I can see this team slipping in and winning a Mountain League title.”
While the girls squad has some expectations, the boys are still a bit low in numbers with five on roster and only junior letterwinner Eli Fox, who was 15th at the D-9 meet a season ago, has any varsity experience.
Junior Domenico Margarucci, sophomore Spencer Luzier and freshmen Gavin Coudriet and Aaron Williams round out the roster. Luzier’s older brother Ben was a stalwart in the program just a few seasons ago.
“Spencer had a good track season,” Yingling said. “This is his first cross country season, but he’s running really strong. The other guys are just learning the ropes right now, but they’re doing well.
“We’re just looking for improvement with the boys and seeing if we can get Eli and Spencer to states and maybe Muntain League All-Stars. But we are definitely looking for improvement and to build for next year.”
Helping Yingling build the program, which has growing numbers at the junior high level, are assistants John Jacob, a long-time coach at different levels for both the cross country and track teams, and Claire Mikesell, a 2016 graduate from Clearfield that went on to a very successful collegiate swimming career at IUP.
“John Jacob is a great recruiter,” Yingling said. “And we have Claire Mikesell working with us this year, so to have a world class swimmer and a former state cross country qualifier just helps with the program.”
That all adds up to what has been a productive preseason leading up to what Yingling hopes will be a successful 2022 campaign.
“Everybody has a really good attitude,” he said. “They all work really well together. Hopefully they just keep up the hard work and the times drop and we get some people to states.
“I really like this team this year. It’s just been a lot of fun so far and we’re excited for our first meet.”
Clearfield begins the season Friday at the Spiked Shoe Invitational at State College.
Roster
Boys
Juniors
Eli Fox, Domenic Mararucci.
Sophomores
Spencer Luzier.
Freshmen
Gavin Coudriet, Aaron Williams.
Girls
Seniors
Danna Bender, Olivia Graham, Scarlett Singleton.
Juniors
Danielle Cline.
Sophomores
Dehlia Elbe, Anna Luzier, Ruth Wurster.
Freshmen
Haley Custaney, Adrianna Margarucci.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
September
9—at Spiked Shoe Invitational (State College), 11:30 a.m . 13—at Hollidaysburg. 20—at Tyrone. 27—Bellefonte/Philipsburg-Osceola.
October
3—Penns Valley/Bald Eagle Area. 8—at Ridgway Invitational, 10 a.m. 19—at Mountain League Championships (Penns Valley), 4 p.m. 29—at District 9 Meet, TBA.
Meets begin at 4 p.m. unless noted