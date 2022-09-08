Clearfield cross country letterwinners
The Clearfield cross country team returns six letterwinners for the 2022 season. Front row, from left, are Danna Bender, Scarlett Singleton and Olivia Graham. Standing are Dehlia Elbe, Eli Fox and Ruth Wurster.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

HYDE — The Clearfield cross country team has been struggling with numbers in recent years on both the boys and girls squads, but 2022 may be the beginning of a new trend for the Bison and fourth-year head coach Eric Yingling.

Clearfield has 14 athletes on the team, with nine on the girls squad, which has sparked some optimism in the program.

