HYDE — Last season, the Clearfield boys tennis team found itself struggling with numbers, having just nine players, including three freshmen.
Now those three freshmen have a varsity year under their belt and return, along with two senior letterwinners to help anchor the Bison in 2022.
Back are seniors Isakk Way and Will Brickley, along with sophomores Ethan Evilsizor, Braylen Way and Ben Wriglesworth.
In addition, senior Justin Fletcher, junior Mason Marshall, sophomore Isaac Michael and freshmen Dylan Greslick, Carter Kaskan and Jake Rumfola will fill out a more experienced Bison team.
Head coach Scott Way is please with what he has back, including the handful of letterwinners who all saw plenty of time last season. He said he is expecting a lot of the returners.
“I am expecting leadership, and to bring along the younger players,” Coach Way said. “Also with these guys back, I think we should compete for a district title this year. Isakk has been with me since he was a freshman and also was around with me as an eighth grader, so he really is going to be the main cog of the group. I hope for him to really set the tempo in practice.”
Isakk Way was the Bison’s No. 2 singles player last season behind graduated senior Devan DeSantis. This year, Way will take over the top role.
He will be followed at No. 2 by Evilsizor. Brickley will be the No. 3, while newcomer Marshall will take the No. 4 spot.
The rest of the lineup is a toss-up with players being called on to fill those spots depending on the opponent.
The letterwinners will figure heavily, but Coach Way also says he needs his newcomers to step up and fill spots that are open.
Coach Way hopes his more experience players will help push the younger kids, much like the situation last season.
“The guys I have back know what it takes to win,” said Coach Way. “I am hoping that they push the younger players to work hard and help us to compete. The younger players really have shown some competitiveness and willing to work.”
Coach Way says he is pleased with the attitude of his group, and feels that will go a long way in their success.
“They get along and they work hard,” he said. “They are eager to compete and they also show the ability to push each other and have a good team concept.”
Still, the Bison have things to work on — including the basics. With no junior high team, Coach Way has to start from scratch with his freshmen.
“We are working on with the younger ones on how to play and keep score and just serving and returning. The older guys just on sharpening their skills and make sure they ready to play on March 23.”
Clearfield has some valuable experience at the No. 1 spot and Coach Way hopes that helps the younger players find success.
“With the time Isakk has put into the program, I hope for him to have some success,” he said. “He has been there forever it seems, so the leadership will be helpful. That will trickle down to the other guys having success as well.
“Ethan should pick up the slack at 2. Will and Mason are showing great intensity at 3 and 4. The other guys are seeing this and are ready to step in.”
Goals for the season include making a run at the District 9 team title and faring well in the always-tough Mountain League.
“We hope to win districts. I think we have a decent shot at it and I think we have a chance to push either a singles or doubles set on to states.
“Hollidaysburg comes into the Mountain League this year, which is going to make it very difficult to win the league. I just hope to push them.”
Clearfield opens the season on Wednesday at Hollidaysburg.
Roster
Seniors
*Will Brickley, Justin Fletcher, *Isakk Way.
Juniors
Mason Marshall.
Sophomores
Ethan Evilsizor, Isaac Michael, Braylen Way, Ben Wriglesworth.
Freshmen
Dylan Greslick, Carter Kaskan, Jake Rumfola.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
23—at Hollidaysburg. 30—Tyrone.
April
4—St. Marys. 5—at Huntingdon. 7—at Elk County Catholic. 11—at Brockway. 12—Hollidaysburg. 20—at Tyrone. 21—at Johnsonburg. 25—DuBois Central Catholic. 26—Huntingdon. 28—Punxsutawney.
All matches begin at 3:30 p.m.