HYDE — Bald Eagle Area scored an early goal in Thursday’s Mountain League matchup at the Bison Sports Complex and the Eagle defense made that stand up in a 1-0 victory over Clearfield.
The Eagles held a slim 6-5 edge in shots, but were particularly stingy in the second half, allowing just one Bison shot as they protected the one-goal advantage.
“They played good defense, and I think we played good defense,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “It was just another one of those defensive games again where we couldn’t get any pressure up top. We tried a couple different things, but they just played good defense.”
Andrew Ream gave BEA all the offense it needed at 5:00 with a long shot from about 25 yards out that surprised Bison keeper Todd Hallman, who got a hand on the ball, but couldn’t keep it out of the net.
“That was a left-footed shot that had a different spin on it and it came in and kind of blindsighted him,” Trinidad said.
Ream had two more chances in the first half that were turned away by Hallman, while the Bison were able to get four shots in the first 40 minutes.
Eli Archuleta had a shot from the left wing, Warren Diethrick fired a ball on frame off a direct kick and Luke Pallo got two shots off in the box, but all were gobbled up by the BEA keeper.
Neither team could gain any traction in the second half as much of the play occurred in the midfield with long runs of possession by either side nearly non-existent.
The first big scoring opportunity of the second half occurred nearly 30 minutes in when Bison Evan Davis fired a hard shot from the left wing a few yards behind the box to the far post that hit the iron and out of bounds.
BEA responded almost immediately, taking the ball to the other side of the field where Ream got a good run toward the Bison goal.
Ream was tripped up from behind and the Eagles were awarded a direct kick from about 25 yards out. Ream took the kick and nearly dropped it into the goal just under the crossbar, but Hallman was able to jump up and knock it over the bar.
On the ensuing corner kick, BEA got a lot of traffic in front of the net and Ream fired a laser from the 6 that Hallman somehow deflected out of bounds.
“Todd made some great saves there at the end, two really nice saves that kept us in the game,” Trinidad said. “He played a good game.”
After the near misses from BEA, the Bison tried to make a run at the visitors’ goal as time was winding down. They were able to get the ball into the box on a few occasions, but an Eagle defender was always able to clear it before putting the keeper in danger.
Clearfield beat BEA 2-1 on the road earlier in the season.
“They definitely were a better team this time,” Trinidad said. “They were more prepared. They played a lot better than they did the last game and we, unfortunately, did not.
“We’re having trouble connecting passes and scoring goals, but give it to them. They did play a good defensive game that disrupted a lot of those passes. But we’ll keep at it and try to get better.”
Bald Eagle Area improved to 6-7-1 overall and 3-5-1 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield slipped to 6-5-2 overall and 3-4-2 in league play.
The Bison, who are 1-2-1 in their last four games, look to get back on the winning track Monday at Tyrone. Clearfield beat the Golden Eagles at home 5-0 on Sept. 14.
BEA 1, Clearfield 0
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Andrew Ream, BEA, (unassisted), 5:00.
Shots: Bald Eagle Area 6, Clearfield 5.
Saves: Bald Eagle Area (Clayton Reigh) 4, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 5.
Corner kicks: Bald Eagle Area 9, Clearfield 2.