HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team ran to a 1-1 double overtime tie against visiting Penns Valley Monday at the Bison Sports Complex.
Both teams scored in the first half, but neither was able to find the back of the net the rest of the way as the defenses stood tall.
Clearfield only had four shots on goal all game, while Penns Valley recorded just five.
“Both defenses played really well,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Penns Valley brought a good team in here and for us to hang 1-1 with them is an accomplishment. They’re a good team.”
The Bison scored on the very first shot of the game when Cole Miller headed in an Ian Gibson corner kick after Zachary Krager’s run through the box opened up space for the scoring combination.
“We had a nice corner kick,” Trinidad said. “Cole with the great header in there, and it was a wonderful goal for us. Unfortunately the lead didn’t hold.”
Penns Valley knotted the score at 1-1 later in the half on a play that looked more like pinball than soccer.
A Ram forward sent a ball into the box but it was immediately booted out by a Clearfield defender right to the feet of Chase Fleshman, who one-timed it back toward the far post and past Bison keeper Rhyan Larock at 28:46.
“There were some unlucky bounces, but it went both ways,” Trinidad said.
One of those bounces happened late in the first half when a Penns Valley defender tried to clear the ball out of the box but instead drilled it off Bison Connor Morgan. The ball bounced off him and toward the Ram net where Penns Valley keeper Gavin Robb alertly scooped it up before it could cross the line.
The Rams nearly took the lead late in the half on a high Fleshman shot. But LaRock climbed the ladder, jumping high in the air to catch the ball and keep the game tied with about two minutes to play in the half. Larock came down hard on the turf and had to exit the game, but returned in the second half.
It took almost 30 minutes for a shot on goal in the second half and each team generated only one. Luke Ruoff had the Rams’ shot, while Evan Davis registered one for the Bison.
Penns Valley did make several dangerous runs in the second half and overtime, resulting in seven corner kicks after the break. But they never were able to really get the ball close to the net as Miller seemed to head just about every one out of danger.
“I think Cole is the man of the match with the way he played,” Trinidad said. “Solid defense, good throws, the header ... you couldn’t ask for a better game from him.”
Penns Valley did get a golden opportunity with the final seconds ticking down as Cayden Merrill got loose behind the Bison defense and booted the ball from about the 18. But it harmlessly sailed over the crossbar as time expired in regulation.
Penns Valley’s Ethan Narber had a big chance in the second OT, firing a shot off the crossbar off a direct kick from just outside the 18.
Gibson had the best scoring chance for the Bison in overtime, getting a step on the Penns Valley defense and firing the ball toward the Ram net on a play that looked similar to the one that occurred at the end of regulation.
Unfortunately just as Merrill’s shot was too high, Gibson’s also went above the crossbar at about the 97th minute.
“It’s tough with that adrenaline going and the game on the line,” Trinidad said. “But it was an entertaining game. We were well matched.
“Rhyan played real solid back there in goal and Cole (Miler) and Warren (Diethrick) played really well on defense. We could hold the midfield with Cam (Gormont) and (Zachary) Krager. We worked real hard to get a few opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize on those.”
Clearfield is now 5-3-2 overall and 2-2-2 in the Mountain League. The Rams are 3-2-1 in league play.
The Bison are back in action Wednesday, hosting Philipsburg-Osceola. The teams played to a 2-2 tie on Sept. 6.
Clearfield 1, Penns Valley 1
Scoring Summary
First Half
1. Cole Miller, C (Ian Gibson), 5:37.
2. Chase Fleshman, PV, (unassisted), 28:46.
Shots: Penns Valley 5, Clearfield 4.
Saves: Penns Valley (Gavin Robb) 3, Clearfield (Rhyan Larock 3, Connor Morgan 0) 3.
Corner kicks: Penns Valley 8, Clearfield 5.