Clearfield boys soccer letterwinners
Buy Now

The Clearfield boys soccer team returns 12 letterwinners for the 2022 season. Front row, from left, are Ian Gibson, Hunter McKinney, Todd Hallman, Evan Davis and Camden Gormont. Standing are Brayden Visnofsky, Zachary Krager, Micah Johnson, Warren Diethrock, Monte Diethrick and Cole Miller. Missing from the photo is Jaden Albert.

 Photo by Rich Murawski

HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team had just one senior last season and the young Bison struggled through a 6-13-1 campaign. But they were peaking at the end of the year, shutting out DuBois in the District 9 semifinals before playing Bradford tough in a 2-0 loss in the finals.

That young Bison team is now a squad full of experience with six seniors leading the way.

Recommended Video

Tags

Trending Food Videos