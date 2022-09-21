HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team had just one senior last season and the young Bison struggled through a 6-13-1 campaign. But they were peaking at the end of the year, shutting out DuBois in the District 9 semifinals before playing Bradford tough in a 2-0 loss in the finals.
That young Bison team is now a squad full of experience with six seniors leading the way.
“We lost a key senior (Luke Sidorick) last year but are hopeful on the new group of seniors to step up and lead us to some victories,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “This year we have a talented bunch of seniors in Evan Davis, Camden Gormont, Todd Hallman, Zachary Krager, Cole Miller and Denis Swales. These guys will be the key to success this year. They are all hard workers, talented and ready to take on the leadership role this year.”
Davis, Gormont, Krager and Miller are team captains and they, along with Hallman, juniors Jaden Albert, Warren Diethrick, Micah Johnson and Hunter McKinney and sophomores Monte Diethrick, Ian Gibson and Brayden Visnofsky form the core of team as returning letterwinners.
“Wow, what a bunch,” Trinidad said. “We are fortunate to have this group of returning letter winners. They all have proven themselves last year and worked hard in the offseason. We will rely heavily on this group of hard workers.”
While those 12 returners are very important to the Bison’s fortunes this season, Clearfield is blessed to have a large number on the team to provide depth this season and also give the Bison a solid nucleus to build for the future.
“We are looking at around 28 players this season,” Trinidad said. “That is good numbers for Clearfield soccer. I am happy with the numbers and talent we are consistently getting every year. We have some new recruits in our junior class in Luke Pallo and Nick Vaow that have potential and will certainly play a role in our success this year.
“We have a great group of sophomore players on the pitch this year in Eli Archuleta, Rhyan LaRock, Connor Morgan and Tyler Sinclair, who will all see varsity time this year along with the returning letter winners. Also, in this group are Farhan Mahmud, Santana Maines, Sloan Rosinsky, Aiden Rudy and Cole Spencer, who are key to our future success.
“The freshman numbers are low, but hoping to recruit some numbers. Seth Jordan and Trace McDermott are both working hard and are key to future success in the Bison soccer program.”
Clearfield has gotten off to a 4-3-1 start this season with Davis and Gibson providing much of the offense and Hallman and LaRock each getting valuable minutes in goal.
“The team is coming together,” Trinidad said. “Our offense and midfield is comprised of mainly Camden Gormont, Zachary Krager, Evan Davis, Eli Archuleta, Hunter McKinney, Ian Gibson, Brayden Visnofsky, Jaden Albert and Connor Morgan. They all have talent and been working really hard to make the starting lineup.
“Warren Diethrick, Monte Diethrick, Cole Miller, Tyler Sinclair and Micah Johnson make up or defense. They are a solid group of defenders. Todd Hallman and Rhyan LaRock will battle it out for our goalkeeper position, we can’t go wrong with either of them in goal.”
Clearfield returns to action Thursday at Huntingdon.
Evan Davis, Camden Gormont, Todd Hallman, Zachary Krager, Cole Miller, Dennis Swales.
Jaden Albert, Warren Diethrick, Micah Johnson, Gus Kuling, Keegan MacDonald, Hunter McKinney, Luke Pallo, Nick Vaow.
Eli Archuleta, Monte Diethrick, Ian Gibson, Rhyan LaRock, Connor Morgan, Sloan Rosinsky, Aiden Rudy, Tyler Sinclair, Brayden Visnofsky, Farhan Mahmud.
Seth Jordan, Trace McDermott.