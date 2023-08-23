HYDE — The Clearfield boys soccer team is coming off a solid 8-7-3 season that saw them go 6-5-3 in the always-tough Mountain League, but the Bison will need to replace six seniors lost to graduation including leading scorer Evan Davis and staring keeper Todd Hallman.
“Clearfield lost six game-changing seniors in Evan Davis, Camden Gormont, Todd Hallman, Zachary Krager, Cole Miller and Denis Swales,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “Replacing them is daunting, but we have a great group of letterwinners to step up this year.”
The Bison have 11 letterwinners in seniors Jaden Albert, Warren Diethrick, Micah Johnson, Hunter McKinney and Luke Pallo and juniors Eli Archuleta, Monte Diethrick, Rhyan LaRock, Connor Morgan, Tyler Sinclair and Brayden Visnofsky that will be relied heavily on to lead the Bison in 2023.
“This group will be the heart and leadership of the team,” Trinidad said. “Rhyan LaRock will be critical to step up and fill Todd Hallman’s position as varsity goalkeeper. Warren, Micah, Monte and Tyler will make an outstanding defense, while Jaden, Hunter, Luke, Eli, Connor and Brayden will lead our midfield and striker positions.”
In addition to having 11 letterwinners, the Bison have plenty of depth once again with a roster of 34 that gives them plenty of options and the ability to field a competitive junior varsity team.
“Clearfield has an excellent soccer association feeding us good numbers every year,” Trinidad said. “We should be in the mid-thirties range and be able to field a good JV team.”
The experience provided by a junior varsity team playing a full schedule continues to pay dividends for the Bison as Trinidad expects many of last season’s JV stars to provide valuable minutes for the varsity.
“We are confident that last year’s JV team will step up this year and impact the varsity level,” Trinidad said. “Gus Kulling, Jake Rumfola, Keegan MacDonald and Nick Vaow are a few to watch this year.”
On top of that, Trinidad and the Bison are blessed with a freshmen class of 12 players that have stepped right in and jelled with all the returning talent.
“The team looks good this year with all the returning letterwinners, last year’s JV team and a few new freshmen that could make a big difference,” Trinidad said. “Alexander Cummings, Ethan Krager and Tucker Scott show promise and could see some varsity time.”
Clearfield is entering a new league this year as most of the members of the Mountain League moved into the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, which will provide the Bison even more of a challenge with the likes of Central Cambria and Richland on the schedule.
“We will have more travel than in previous years but also get to play some new teams,” Trinidad said. “We are excited to get this season underway and make a good run in district playoffs.”
Clearfield opens the season Friday at the Brookville Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Jaden Albert, *Warren Diethrick, *Micah Johnson, Gus Kuling, Keegan MacDonald, *Hunter McKinney, *Luke Pallo, Nick Vaow.
Juniors
*Eli Archuleta, *Monte Diethrick, *Rhyan LaRock, Santana Maines, *Connor Morgan, Sloan Rosinsky, Aiden Rudy, Jake Rumfola, *Tyler Sinclair, Cole Spencer, *Brayden Visnofsky.
Sophomores
Seth Jordan, Trace McDermott, Aaron Williams.
Freshmen
Alexander Cummings, Luke Dixon, Nathan Flanagan, Caleb Guiher, Colby Guiher, Zane Jenkins, Tanner Kaskan, Ethan Krager, Maxwell Lukens, Ethan Mitchell, Tucker Scott, Kardon Spencer.
*Returning letterwinners.
Schedule
August
25—at Brookville Tournament. 26—at Brookville Tournament. 29—Philipsburg-Osceola. 31—at Bishop Guilfoyle, TBA.
September
5—Central Cambria. 7—at Greater Johnstown, 7 p.m. 12—at Bellefonte. 14—at Penns Valley. 19—at Hollidaysburg. 21—Central. 26—at Richland, 7:30 p.m. 27—Bishop Carroll.
October
2—Tyrone. 4—Bald Eagle Area. 9—at Huntingdon. 11—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 16—Bishop Guilfoyle. 18—Bellefonte.
Matches begin at 6 p.m. unless noted