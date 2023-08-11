HYDE — The Clearfield boys golf team welcomes back four letterwinners and have a total of 13 on the roster for the 2023 season.
Bison senior Ethan Evilsizor and juniors Luke Dixon, Dylan Greslick and Zach Walk were the Top 4 on the team last season and will likely be the core Clearfield builds around in 2023.
“The four coming back were pretty solid last year,” Clearfield head coach Chad Gearhart said. “They’ve been working on their games this summer. So I am definitely thinking we can put a little scare into some of these teams. They definitely have an extra year under their belts and they get along well together. So I am hoping it all comes together.”
The Bison also have five more holdovers from the 2022 squad in seniors Nathan Lumadue and Max Maines, juniors Carter Kaskan and Jake Rumfola and sophomore Parker Collins.
While the four letterwinners and the experience of nine returners from last year’s roster gives Clearfield a strong base and lots of depth, the Bison are fortunate enough to have four newcomers to the squad in sophomores Parker Collins, Landyn Lanager and Evett Maines and freshman Zane Jenkins that they can get up to speed and continue building for the future.
“A lot of sophomores came out for the team this year, which was a very nice surprise,” Gearhart said. “And for the most part a lot of them are not walking in totally clueless. They do know how to play a little bit. So the level coming in is a little bit better than it has been in the past.”
That should make the competition for the starting spots, which is down to five this year as Clearfield joins the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference, quite interesting.
“We’re going from six to now we can only take five, so spots are going to available each week and if someone wants to challenge for one of those spots hopefully they speak up,” Gearhart said. “That should bring some very good inter squad competition. Hopefully that will push some of them.”
The Bison will get to play some different teams this year and compete on a couple courses new to them, but Gearhart says despite the change in leagues Clearfield is going to have a fairy familiar schedule.
“We got lucky in that we are playing a lot of the same courses that we have in the past,” he said. “There are only one or two new ones added in this year. The kids should be able to step in and have some idea and be comfortable having already played them.”
As for the team’s outlook, Gearhart says there should be a pretty good year-long battle for the top spots on the team, which could lead to several Bison qualifying for the D-9 Tournament.
“There is going to be a battle for the 1-2-3 spot between Luke, Ethan and Dylan, who have all been playing quite a bit,” Gearhart said. “I think all three of them should be able to get to districts this year, and we’ll see what happens from there.”
Clearfield begins the 2023 slate Saturday at the St. Marys Invitational at Bavarian Hills Golf Course.
“We are always looking to have a winning season and have everybody gain some experience for the years to come,” Gearhart said. “We’re going to give it our best this year.”
Roster
Seniors
*Ethan Evilsizor, *Nathan Lumadue, Max Maines.
Juniors
*Luke Dixon, *Dylan Greslick, Carter Kaskan, Jake Rumfola, Zach Walk.
Sophomores
Parker Collins, Landyn Lanager, Evett Maines, Gavin Norris.
Freshman
Zane Jenkins
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
12—at St. Marys Invitational, 9 a.m. 14—at Coudersport Invitational, 9:30 a.m. 15—LHAC meet at Mount Nittany Country Club. 17—Central Mountain, 10 a.m. 21—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 29—at Huntingdon.
September
6—at Hollidaysburg. 9—at Bradford Invitational, TBA. 11—LHAC meet at 4C. 25—at District 9 Championships (Pinecrest), TBA. 30—at District 9 Championships (Pinecrest), TBA.
Matches begin at 1 p.m. unless noted