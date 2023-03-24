HYDE — After winning its second straight district title with a senior-laiden team in 2022, the Clearfield baseball team will have to rely on its youth this second.
The Bison graduated nine seniors, including most of the pitching rotation.
Clearfield returns just four letterwinners in senior Morgen Billotte and juniors Cole Bloom, Hunter Rumsky and Elijah Quick.
“We are short on varsity experience this year,” said Bison head coach Sid Lansberry, now in his 52nd year. “With the only four returning lettermen and just two starters back, it may be difficult for us to capture the D9 title for the third year in a row.
“We must replace eight seniors who graduated (Kyle Elensky, Blake Prestash, Nolan Barr, Ryan Gearhart, Ty Troxell, Shane Coudriet, Mikey Fester and Jesse Lumadue) all who contributed much to our success.
“Morgen and Cole were fixtures in the starting lineup all year, while Hunter Rumsky gave us some quality time on the mound and in the infield, and Elijah Quick proved to be valuable as a utility player in many ways.”
Billotte returns as the team’s top hitter, finishing the season with a .454 batting average. He had 34 hits, 22 RBIs and 21 runs scored. He added nine doubles, a triple and a home run, along with six stolen bases. The senior also is solid defensively, committing just one error last season in center field.
Bloom was fifth on the team in batting average after hitting .314. He had 22 hits, 10 RBIs and nine runs scored. The junior has also been the team’s starting catcher the last two years. He committed just two errors at the spot last season.
Lansberry said having Bloom back makes a world of difference to his young pitching staff.
“One big advantage our pitchers do enjoy is the face they have a solid catcher behind the dish,” he said. “Cole has come back stronger and more confident this year and Elijah has proven to be a capable backup as well.”
Rumsky is the lone pitcher back with more than 10 innings of experience for the Bison. He went 1-1 last year in 15 1/3 innings, sporting a 11.41 ERA in the always-tough Mountain League.
“Pitching is a major concern this year and there is not much experience returning,” Lansberry said. “Seniors used up 85% of all the innings last year. This has been our main focal point throughout the offseason and preseason. Four pitchers have put in the work with two to three bullpens a week throughout the winter (Rumsky, Quick, Craig Mays and Isaac Durandetta), so they will probably see the most mound time, at least in the early going.
“Billotte will be called upon as well as Christian Welker and Anthony Lopez. But it will require the entire staff if we are to reach our goals of a winning season, D9 title and perhaps a deep run into the playoffs.”
While the team may lack varsity experience, Lansberry said that the players as a whole have played a lot of ball.
“The 2023 edition of Bison baseball is made up of a younger group of hard workers who have played a lot of baseball in the off season, both summer and fall.” he said. “While lacking in actual varsity time on the field, they have played a lot of ball in a variety of settings and have worked together with the common goal of turning what many expect to be a rebuilding year into a successful one. Time will tell, but they are all anxious to get started.”
Lansberry said the starting lineup is a process, and some of the positions have players fighting three deep to start.
First base will be occupied by either Haivyn Bumbarger or Luke Casher, with Rumsky also seeing time when he doesn’t pitch.
The middle infield candidates include Christian Welker, Anthony Lopez, Quick, Rumsky and Isaac Durandetta. Sophomore Matt Irvin has been working at third, along with Quick and Welker.
“When you have a young squad, versatility is a key factor and will determine who player where from game to game,” Lansberry said.
Billotte will continue to anchor centerfield, while Kam Kushner will play there when Billotte pitches.
Left and right are still up for grabs with leading candidates being Will Domico, Quick, Derrick Mikesell and Mays.
“Although our starting lineup is still a work in progress and will remain so until well into the season, this preseason has gone well and we do have good competition for most positions,” Lansberry said.
Lansberry will be assisted by Brandon Billotte, Sean Quick and Cory Hoover. Rick Ogden is the statistician and Andy Bloom is a volunteer coach.
Clearfield opens the season on Monday, hosting Bellefonte.
Roster
Seniors
*Morgen Billotte, *Isaac Durandetta.
Juniors
*Cole Bloom, Hayvin Bumbarger, Luke Casher, Will Domico, Anthony Lopez, Derrick Mikesell, *Elijah Quick, Hunter Rumsky.
Sophomores
Matt Irvin, Kamden Kushner, Craig Mays, Christian Welker.
*Denotes returning letterwinners.
Schedule
March
27—Bellefonte. 30—Hollidaysburg.
April
3—at Tyrone. 6—at Bald Eagle Area. 10—at Huntingdon. 11—St. Marys. 13—Penns Valley. 17—at Philipsburg-Osceola. 20—at Bellefonte. 21—at Brookville. 24—Bradford. 25—at Hollidaysburg. 28—Tyrone.
May
2—Bald Eagle Area. 5—Huntingdon. 9—at Penns Valley. 11—Philipsburg-Osceola. 15—at Curwensville. 16—at Punxsutawney. 18—DuBois.
All games begin at 4:30 p.m.