HYDE — A little bit of bad luck and a few crucial errors were the downfall of the Clearfield baseball team Thursday at the Bison Sports Complex in a 7-6 loss to visiting Penns Valley.
Twice in the game the Bison were called out on rare plays — once for stepping out of the batter’s on on a bunt and once when a runner was hit by a line drive in the base paths.
Clearfield also stranded eight runners — five in scoring position — and left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied 5-5.
“We had some missed opportunities,” Clearfield head coach Sid Lansberry said. “But we had some good at bats, and we battled back after being down 3-0. We just made some critical mistakes that cost us.
“Playing at home, these are the games you have to win. It was a tough one.”
Penns Valley jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first as two hits, an error and a double steal did the damage.
Miles Brooks tripled to the right-center field gap off Bison starter Craig Mays, and Hayden Houser followed with an RBI groundout.
After Dakota Brodzina singled and stole second, John Meyer reached on an error, which scored a run.
Later in the inning Meyer scored on a double steal.
The Bison answered with three runs in the bottom of the frame and took the lead with two in the second.
Like Penns Valley, Clearfield started off with a triple as Cole Bloom motored into third to lead off the bottom of the first. He then was awarded home when the relay to third went out of play.
Anthony Lopez followed with a base hit and stole second.
After Ram starter Brodzina struck out the next two batters, Will Domico delivered a clutch RBI single to plate Lopez.
Hunter Rumsky followed with a single to center and the ball was misplayed in the outfield, allowing Domico to motor all the way around to tie the game at 3-3.
A pair of Penns Valley errors, a wild pitch and an RBI groundout by Lopez put the Bison on top 5-3 in the second.
But the Rams tied things in the top of the third as consecutive singles from Brozdina, Meyer and Dalton Keith, and an outfield error by the Bison, made the score 5-5.
After giving up five runs (only two earned) on five hits in the first three innings, Mays really settled in.
He only allowed three singles over the final four innings of play and had four of his five strikeouts in that span. Unfortunately for him, two more Bison errors led to two unearned runs, including the game-winner in the top of the seventh.
The Rams took the lead with an unearned run in the fourth, but Clearfield tied it in the fifth.
With one out, Hayvin Bumbarger was hit by a pitch. He was replaced on the base paths by Elijah Quick, who advanced to second on Domico’s groundout, moved to third on a Rumsky infield single and scored when Brodzina unleashed a wild pitch.
Clearfield looked to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth as pinch-hitter Matt Irvin led off with a single and appeared to take second on a perfectly-placed bunt by Kam Kushner, who was safe at first.
But it was ruled that Kushner had stepped out of the box on the attempt and was called out.
Irvin did eventually make it to third, thanks to a Bloom double to the gap on the 100th pitch by Brodzina, which meant he had to come out of the game.
Houser replaced him and sandwiched a groundout and strikeout around an intentional walk to Morgen Billotte to get out of the inning unscathed.
The Rams then got the game-winner in the top of the seventh on a Keith fielder’s choice, which plated Houser, who had reached on a one-out error.
That proved to be costly as Houser went on to get three outs in the bottom of the seventh to notch the win. He tossed the final 1 2/3 innings and gave up just a two-out hit to Christian Welker.
Mays took the loss, despite a solid outing. He allowed seven runs, but only two were earned. Mays scattered eight hits and walked two, while striking out five.
“He pitched well,” Lansberry said. “That was his first varsity start. It’s encouraging because we’ve had good pitching performances this week from Hunter, Elijah and now Craig. All three starting pitchers threw well and we had a good week. We were 2-1. And this one was kind of hard to take because we left a lot of guys on base.”
Bloom, Lopez and Rumsky all had two hits for Clearfield.
Brooks, Brodzina and Meyer each had two for the Rams.
The Bison slipped to 2-5 overall and 1-5 in the Mountain League.
Clearfield visits Philipsburg-Osceola on Monday.
Penns Valley—7
Brooks cf 4220, Houser 2b-p 4101, Brodzina p-1b 3020, Webster cr 0200, Meyer ss 3220, Keith dh-c 3011, Kurtz c 0000, Stover 3b 4001, Greene lf 3000, Brungart rf 2000, Romig ph 1010, Lieb 1b 3000, Gillespie 2b 0000. Totals: 31-7-8-4.
Clearfield—6
Bloom c 3220, Lopez ss 4121, Billotte cf 3000, Bumbarger 1b 3000, Quick ph-3b 0100, Domico rf 4111, Rumsky 3b-1b 4021, Mikesell dh 3000, Patrick 2b 0000, Welker ph 1010, Mays p 2000, Irvin ph 1010, Durandetta ph 1000, Kushner lf 3100. Totals: 32-6-9-3.
Score by Innings
Penns Valley 302 100 1—7 8 5
Clearfield 320 010 0—6 9 4
Errors—Houser 2, Brooks, Meyer 2; Rumsky 3, Kushner. LOB—Penns Valley 4, Clearfield 8. DP—Clearfield. 2B—Bloom. 3B—Brooks; Bloom. HBP—Bumbarger (by SB—Webster, Meyer, Stover, Brooks; Lopez, Bloom, Kushner. CS—Romig (by Bloom). IBB—Brodzina; Billotte. WP—Brodzina.
Pitching
Penns Valley: Brodzina—5 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 SO; Houser—1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Clearfield: Mays—7 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO.
WP—Houser. LP—Mays (0-1).
Time—1:55.