CLEVELAND — Former Clearfield tennis standout and Bucknell University women’s tennis alum, Tracy (Honko) Mauntler, who is the current head women’s tennis coach at the University of Toledo was named the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Coach of the Year recently.
Mauntler becomes the first Toledo head coach to earn the honor, which is voted on by the conference’s coaches.
This season, Mauntler led the Rockets to a 19-3 record, going undefeated in 10 conference matches and winning the school’s first-ever regular season title.
Mauntler has been the head coach at Toledo for 20 years, taking over in 2003, and has accumulated 224 victories heading into this season.
The Rockets have had 12 winning seasons under her, advancing to the semis of the MAC Championship Tournament eight times.
The team came within one point of winning the MAC title last season.
Mauntler’s biggest success comes with her players in the classroom, as every year since 2008, the team has posted at least a 3.5 cumulative GPA.
The Rockets have had 36 student-athletes named to the Academic All-MAC team, including all eight players last season.
This year, the Rockets were 20-4 overall, 10-0 in the conference. Toledo fell in the MAC Championships to Ball State, 4-1.
Toledo’s Cassie Alcala was named Co-Player of the Year along with Ball State’s Mariya Polishchuk, giving the Rockets two of the top conference awards.
Toledo’s Sloane Teske was named All-MAC first team, while Shalini Tallamraju was tabbed as All-MAC second team.
Mauntler graduated from Clearfield High School where she was a three-time District 9 singles champion (1993-1995) and spent four years playing for Bucknell University, where she was the team captain her senior year.
She received the Coaches Award in 1999 and the Leadership Award in 2000.
Mauntler graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education with a concentration in counseling. She received her master’s degree in recreation and leisure studies from the University of Toledo in 2012.
She has been a United States Professional Tennis Association professional since 1999.
Mauntler is married to University of Toledo golf coach Jamie Mauntler. They live in Toledo with their three sons, Jace, Trey and Brooks.