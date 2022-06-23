CURWENSVILLE — The Clearfield 12U All-Star softball team batted around in all three innings of Wednesday’s District 5 Tournament elimination game against Curwensville, sending the hosts to a 19-3 defeat at a slippery Beyer Field.
The game was delayed 30 minutes due to a 10-minute hard rain that fell just prior to the scheduled start, making third base adventurous for the girls as they rounded it.
Clearfield sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the first and pushed five runs across despite only getting one hit. Three walks and three hit batters along with an outfield error helped the visitors get a jumpstart on the scoreboard.
Lily Davidson led off the inning and was hit by an Eliza Aughenabaugh pitch. Allison Fedder followed with a walk and Dalayni Kushner singled to knock in Davidson.
After Jaycee Altemus grounded out to Curwensville second baseman Sydney Hoyt, Ellie McBride lifted a fly ball to the outfield, which was misplayed. Two runs scored on the play.
Brinley Kephart lined out to shortstop Addy Neiswender for the second out of the inning, but Brooke Doan and Bryn Bohley followed with back-to-back hit by pitches to keep the inning going.
McBride and Doan both scored later in the frame on wild pitches.
Curwensville answered in the home half of the first as it loaded the bases off Kushner, who got the start in the circle.
Hoyt and Aughenbaugh each drew walks, while Carter Bressler reached on an infield single.
After Makayla Danko popped out to shortstop Davidson in shallow centerfield, Ursula Farley drew a walk to force home Hoyt.
Davidson caught Neiswender’s liner for the second out, but Adelyn Koval came up with a clutch, two-out hit to score Aughenbaugh and Bressler to make it 5-3.
Clearfield responded with a four-run second inning off new Curwensville pitcher Neiswender. The visitors came up with four hits in the inning and were helped along by four Curwensville errors.
Kephart swatted a 2-run double to knock in Kushner and McBride and later scored on Brooklynn Brown’s RBI single. Davidson followed Brown’s run-producing base hit with one of her own, plating Doan, who had reached on an outfield error.
Trailing 9-3, Curwensville tried to get something going in the bottom of the second as Riley Smay led off with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a Hoyt groundout. But Smay was left stranded on third as Kushner worked a pop out and fly ball around hitting Bressler with a pitch.
Lightning struck in the distance as the second inning came to a close, chasing the teams into their dugouts for a 24-minute weather delay.
When the delay was over, the Clearfield offense erupted in the top of the third, scoring 10 runs on seven hits and getting helped along by five Curwensville errors.
Doan had an RBI double early in the inning and added a run-producing single in her second at bat of the frame.
Bohley added an RBI single, Fedder knocked in two with a base hit and McBride legged out a triple, plating two runs in the process.
Clearfield also scored twice on passed balls and once on an error.
Kushner ended the game with a 1-2-3 bottom of the third, sandwiching a pair of strikeouts around a comebacker. She gave up three runs on just two hits in her three innings of work, walking four batters and striking out two.
McBride, Kephart and Doan led Clearfield’s 12-hit attack with two each. McBride also scored four runs and picked up three RBIs.
Kushner and Doan both scored three times. Fedder and Kephart both scored two runs and had two RBIs. Davidson and Altemus added two runs.
Clearfield is back in action Friday in another elimination game against the winner of the State College-Mifflin County contest that was pushed to today due to bad weather.
Clearfield—19
Davidson ss 2211, Fedder 2b 3212, Kushner p 3311, Altemus 3b 3210, McBride 1b 3423, Kephart rf 3222, Merrow rf 0000, Doan cf 2322, Bohley lf 2111, Thacik lf 0000, Brown c 3011. Totals: 24-19-12-13.
Curwensville—3
Hoyt 2b 1100, Aughenbaugh p-ss-3b 1100, Bressler cf-ss 1110, Danko rf-lf 2000, Farley 3b 0000, Wheeler 1000, Neiswender ss-p 2000, Koval lf 1012, Sykes 1000, Sutika c 1000, Smay 1b 0000, Best 0000. Totals: 11-3-2-2.
Score by Innings
Clearfield 54(10)—19 12 0
Curwensvillle 300— 3 2 9
LOB—Clearfield 8, Curwensville 4. 2B—Kephart, Doan. 3B—McBride. HBP—Davidson (by Aughenbaugh), Doan (by Aughenbaugh), Bohley (by Aughenbaugh); Bressler (by Kushner). SF—Bohley. SB—Davidson 2, Doan, McBride, Altemus 2; Hoyt, Smay. WP—Aughenbaugh 5, Neiswender . PB—Sutika 3; Brown.
Pitching
Clearfield: Kushner—3 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
Curwensville: Aughenbaugh—1 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 0 S0; Neiswender—2 IP, 11 H, 14 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Kushner. LP—Aughenbaugh.
Time—1:32.