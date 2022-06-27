The Clearfield 12U all-stars fell to hard-hitting Bald Eagle Area 19-0 in three innings on Sunday at McNamee Field in the District 5 Little League Tournament.
BEA jumped out to a 12-0 lead after one inning, thanks to seven hits and four walks, and never looked back, finishing the game with 10 total hits.
Clearfield struggled in that first inning, despite having just one error in the frame.
Bald Eagle Area’s leadoff hitter Wyatt Stimer drew a walk, moved to second on a single by Drew Nagle before going to third on a wild pitch.
A two-run single by Takoda Ripka brought both home. After a single by Nick Woodward, a both Jackson Jones and Riley Bucha hit back-to-back singles to make it 4-0.
After BEA batted around and loaded the bases, Stimer was issued a walk, bringing another run home to make it 7-0.
A Ripka double and another walk had Clearfield head coach Lance Thompson bring on Conner Wright in relief.
Wright allowed a bases-clearing double to Jones, but made a fantastic play on a ball hit to his left, diving and throwing to first as he was falling down for the third out.
Clearfield finally got to the plate, but BEA starter Jackson Wolf got a quick out on a grounder to first.
The next batter Curtis Putt reached on a walk, but got picked off after straying from first. Stimer threw down to first and BEA got Putt in a rundown, where he was tagged out by Ripka.
Noah Troxell singled, then moved to second when Wright was hit by a pitch. But Wolf got the next batter to line out to second ending the threat.
BEA put a runner on second in the top of the second, but Wright needed just 10 pitches to get out of the frame.
Wolf then set Clearfield down in order on 10 pitches, making for a quick second inning.
Bald Eagle Area added seven more runs in the top of the third to go up 19-0, as Clearfield used two more relief pitchers.
The hosts made some noise in the bottom of the third inning, as Jackson Adams was hit by pitch. He was then erased from the basepaths by a Maines’ grounder.
Troxell doubled with two outs to put runners on second and third, but Wolf got his fourth strikeout of the game to end it.
Ripka had three hits, including two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored.
Jones added four RBIs on two hits, including a double, while Nagle had three runs scored, two hits and RBI. Stimer finished with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Clearfield (0-1) drops into the loser’s bracket and travels to Four Leaf Clover on Tuesday.
Bald Eagle Area (1-0) travels to Moshannon Valley on Thursday.
Bald Eagle Area—19
Stimer c 1312, Nagle 1b 3321, Johnson 2b 2201, Ripka ss 4333, Woodward cf 2310, Jones 3b 2124, Butterworth ph-3b 0100, Bucha lf 2111, Woodring ph-lf 1000, Catherman rf 1100, Fisher ph-rf 1000, Wolf p 2101. Totals: 21-19-10-13.
Clearfield—0
Maines p-ss 2000, Putt cf-2b-p 0000, McDonald ph 1000, Troxell c 2020, Wright ss-p-3b 1000, Cummings 3b-p-2b 1000, Norris rf 1000, Shipley rf 0000, Schenck lf 1000, Thompson 2b 1000, Mayhew cf 0000, Adams 1b 0000. Totals: 10-0-2-0.
Score by Innings
Bald Eagle Area (12)07—19 10 0
Clearfield 000— 0 2 2
Errors—Maines, Adams. LOB—Bald Eagle Area 5. 2B—Ripka 2, Jones. Troxell. SB—Woodward. HBP—Stimer and Wolf (by Cummings). Wright and Adams (by Wolf).
Pitching
Bald Eagle Area: Wolf—3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Clearfield: Maines—2/3 IP, 7 H, 12 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO. Wright—1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO. Cummings—2/3 IP, 0 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO. Putt—1/3 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Wolf. LP—Maines.