The Clearfield baseball team beat Huntingdon 6-5 in walkoff fashion Wednesday at the Bison Sports Complex to give head coach Sid Lansberry the 650th career win as the leader of the Bison program. Front row, from left, are Kamden Kushner, Cole Bloom, Anthony Lopez, Coach Lansberry, Elijah Quick, Christian Welker and Will Domico. Standing are assistant coach Cory Hoover, Hayvin Bumbarger, who had the game-winning hit, Hayden Rumsky, Craig Mays, Morgen Billotte, assistant coach Brandon Billotte, Matt Irvin, scorekeeper Rick Ogden, Derrick Mikesell, Braison Patrick and assistant coach Shawn Quick.