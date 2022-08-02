The Clearfield County Fair has been a milestone venue for Brady Brown.
The 29-year-old Brown earned his first ever win in the sulky at the half-mile track in 2009 and he achieved another major career mark Monday afternoon on the second day of harness racing.
Brown took Blue Ashes wire-to-wire in the day’s first race — the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Pace — crossing the line in 2:04.5 to pick up career win No. 1000.
Brown and Blue Ashes got a stiff challenge from Branden Smith aboard Magic Cup, and Todd Schadel and Arroyo Hanover, but neither 2-year-old colt was able to run down Blue Ashes, who won by 1 1/2 lengths.
It was the first of two wins for Brown on the 9-card program, putting him in second place in the chase for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy with four wins so far this week.
Reigning DiSalvo champ Todd Schadel is in the lead with five victories, four of which came in consecutive races on Monday.
Eric Neal was also a multiple-winner Monday with two victories, while Cody Schadel grabbed one.
Cody Schadel’s win came in another wire-to-wire effort as he guided Tictacmoe to a dominant 10 1/2-length decision in the Ward Fink Memorial. Tictacmoe crossed the line in 2:02.1 to earn his maiden victory.
Neal made it three straight wire-to-wire wins to start Monday’s card as he piloted Southwind Cocktail to victory in the Butch Flanagan Memorial in 2:04.0. Southwind Cocktail won for the second time in five starts.
Todd Schadel followed and kept with the theme of the day with yet another wire-to-wire win for the horse wearing the No. 1 saddle cloth. Schadel took Tatanka to the front of the four-horse field and never looked back as the duo cruised to a 10-length victory in a time of 2:08.1.
Schadel’s next victory came in the most exciting race of the day as he and Trifecta Hanover, who were fourth in the 4-horse field at the half-mile mark, charged to the front down the stretch and overtook Cody Schadel and Captaincountrystar as well as Aaron Johnston and Extra Rare for the 2 1/4-length victory.
Trifecta Hanover’s time of 2:01.4 in the Foster Kerr Memorial was the day’s fastest.
Schadel made it three wins in a row in the Violet Lansberry Memorial as he guided Always Ruthless to the line in a time of 2:02.0, surging past Tony Schadel and Make Me An Offer to take the win by six lengths. It was the maiden victory for the bay gelding.
Schadel completed the four-win run by piloting Rambling Ruby to a 1-length victory in the Cecilia M. ‘Ceci’ Lizotte Memorial in a time of 2:03.3.
The win was the fifth for Rambling Ruby in seven starts.
Brown broke Schadel’s streak in the next race — the Chester D. Bailey Memorial, driving Little Lady J to the closest victory of the day — a 1/2-length decision over Aaron Johnston and Four Wide N Flyin, who sat in the pocket all race long but couldn’t quite catch the leaders. Little Lady J crossed the line in 2:03.1 to earn her sixth win in seven starts.
Schadel and Lady’s Choice K took third.
The day’s final race saw Speed Hungry, driven by Neal, pick up the win in the E. Jay Master Memorial. The duo led from the start and claimed a 5-length decision over Aaron Johnston and T’s Twistedsister in a time of 2:05.1. It was Speed Hungry’s maiden victory.
Monday’s total purse was $33,850.
Day 3 of the 4-day harness racing program begins today at a special time of 5:30 p.m.
Harness Racing
Day 2
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
2-Year-Old Pacers
Colts & Geldings Group B
Beardsley Funeral Home
& Crematory Inc.
1. Blue Ashes (Brady Brown), 2:04.5. 2. Magic Cup (Branden Smith). 3. Arroyo Hanover (Todd Schadel). 4. Shuffle Up Hanover (Eric Neal). 5. Mighty Maui (Cory Kreiser).
Ward Fink Memorial
1. Tictacmoe (Cody Schadel), 2:02.1. 2. Hawaiian Cup (Jack Killeen). 3. Rhythm if the Rein (Wayne Long). 4. Wide Eye Charlie (Steven Fedokovitz). 5. Another One Gone (Roger Hammer).
Fillies Group B
Butch Flanagan Memorial
1. Southwind Cocktail (Neal), 204.0. 2. U Rock I Roll (Hammer). 3. Saucy Dancer (Tony Schadel). 4 .Geraldine (Aaron Johnston).
Margaret Haney Memorial
1. Tatanka (Todd Schadel), 2:08.1. 2. Pamela’s Dream (Shawn Johnston). 3. Ivy Hanover (Brown). 4. Betting Box (Neal).
Colts & Geldings Group A
Foster Kerr Memorial
1. Trifecta Hanover (Todd Schadel), 2:01.4. 2. Captaincountrystar (Cody Schadel). 3. Extra Rare (A. Johnston). 4. Watch U R Back (Kreiser).
Violet Lansberry Memorial
1. Always Ruthless (Todd Schadel), 2:02.0. 2. Make Me An Offer (Tony Schadel). 3. I Dream of Chips (S. Johnston). 4. Ucantseeme (Kreiser). 5. AJ Dancin (Hammer).
Fillies Group A
Cecilia M. ‘Ceci’ Lizotte Memorial
1. Rambling Rudy (Todd Schadel), 2:03.3. 2. Dancinginthenight (S. Johnston). 3. Tahini Hanover (Long). 4. Sunshine Cup (Neal).
Chester D. Bailey Jr. Memorial
1. Little Lady J (Brown), 2:03.1. 2. Four Wide N Flyin’ (A. Johnston). 3. Lady’s Choice K (Todd Schadel). 4. Miss Hanna Hunter (Long).
E. Jay Master Memorial
1. Speed Hungry (Neal), 2:05.1. 2. TS Twistedsister (A. Johnston). 3. U Be Rockin (Hugh O’Neil). 4. Gadzooks Hanover (Kreiser).