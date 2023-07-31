Brady Brown had a perfect first day of harness racing Sunday at the 162nd Annual Clearfield County Fair, winning all four races he competed in to surge to the early lead in the quest for the Buster DiSalvo Trophy.
The DiSalvo is presented to the driver who earns the most wins over the four-day program.
While Brown had a big day, it was Wayne Long and Unique Wedding that grabbed the first win on the 7-race card featuring 2-year-old trotters competing in the Pennsylvania Sire Stakes.
Long and Unique Wedding, who were in third much of the way in the Earl Hallstrom Memorial, made their move at the 1/2-mile mark and moved around both Kat Attack, driven by Tony Schadel, and race leader R Prayers Answered, guided by Todd Schadel.
Unique Wedding ended up crossing the line in 2:05.4, taking her second victory in six starts by a 2 3/4-length margin over R Prayers Answered.
Brown took over from there, winning the next four races.
He took Little Town Road wire-to-wire in the Hallstrom Family Trot, piloting the bay fillie to the fastest time (2:04.4) of the day, winning by 8 1/4 lengths. It was the fourth win in six starts for Little Town Road, who is trained by Roger Hammer.
Brown’s next victory was a bit harder as he and Winnie Werewolf had to hold off Todd Schadel and Bar Talk by 1 1/2 lengths in the Walter Jackson Sr. Memorial. Winnie Werewolf earned her maiden victory in the race, which she won in a time of 2:06.3.
The fourth and fifth races switched to colts and geldings, but the results were the same as Brown again won a close one at the wire, this time taking Contango Hanover victory in 2:06.4 over Eric Neal and RT Outlaw by just 1/2 length in the Cecilia “Ceci’ Lizotte Memorial.
Neal led from the start, but was caught in the back stretch by Contango Hanover, who picked up his maiden victory in his first career start.
Brown finished off his string of wins in the Charles ‘Chick’ Young Memorial in relatively easy fashion as he sat in the sulky behind Andy B Worthy, another Hammer-trained horse, in a wire-to-wire 8 1/4 length victory in a time of 2:05.4.
The sixth race of the day — the A.E. ‘Gus’ Mellott Jr. Memorial — was won by Neal and Luckbalady De Vie in a time of 2:13.4.
The duo charged to the front and held the lead the whole way, but were challenged by all three competitors at the top of the back stretch as the foursome were in a tight pack coming around the final curve.
In the end, Luckbalady De Vie held off Aaron Johnston and Yankee Gambol by 1/2 length. It was the maiden victory for Luckbalady De Vie in just her second start.
The final race of the day was a walkover for Neal and Rocky Top King, who navigated the uncontested mile in The Progress Trot in 2:19.2.
The total purse for Sunday’s program was $28,150.
Today’s card is set to begin at 1 p.m.
Pennsylvania Sire Stakes
2-year-old Fillies
A Group
Earl Hallstrom Memorial
1. Unique Wedding, (Wayne Long), 2:05.4. 2. R Prayers Answered (Todd Schadel). 3. Katt Attack (Tony Schadel). 4. Sunny N Share (Hugh O’Neil). 5. Cherokee Faith (Justin Wiest).
Hallstrom Family
1. Little Town Road (Brady Brown), 2:04.4. 2. Keystone Sierra (Todd Schadel). 3. Tropical Windstorm (Tony Schadel). 4. Whiskey’d My Way (Eric Neal). 5. Tuis Angel (Wiest).
Walter Jackson Sr. Memorial
1. Winnie Werewolf (Brown), 2:06.3. 2. Bar Talk (Todd Schadel). 3. Trinity’s Advocate (Long). 4. RT Misty (Neal).
2-year-old Colts & Geldings
A Group
Cecilia M. ‘Ceci’ Lizotte Memorial
1. Contango Hanover (Brown), 2:06.4. 2. RT Outlaw (Neal). 3. Aurelius Hanover (Aaron Johnston). 4. Heytherebartender (Wiest).
Charles ‘Chick’ Young Memorial
1. Andy B Worthy (Brown), 2:05.4. 2. Yen Hanover (Johnston). 3. Blamie It On Texas (Tony Schadel). 4. International Craze (Todd Schadel).
2-year-old Fillies
B Group
A.E. ‘Gus’ Mellott Jr. Memorial
1. Luckbalady De Vie (Neal) 2:13.4. 2. Yankee Gambol (Johnston). 3. Shestheboss De Vie (Zan Kaiser). 4. Hall Of Fame (Tony Schadel).
2-year-old Colts & Geldings
B Group
1. Rocky Top King (Neal), 2:19.2.