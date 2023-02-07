WESTOVER — With just over a minute remaining with a running clock, Harmony’s Jack Bracken needed just three points to garner 1,000 for his career on Monday evening against Glendale.
Bracken’s teammates knew how close he was as the crowd had kept a running tally during the game.
They fed him the ball one final time with 1:07 left to play just outside the three-point arc and he nailed it to send the crowd into a frenzy and stopped the clock. Bracken was presented with the game ball and a sign congratulating him on his accomplishment.
Harmony went on to win 73-34 with Bracken getting exactly the 31 points he needed coming into the game.
“It feels really good,” the Owl junior said. “It’s a big accomplishment. It’s kind of breathtaking.”
Bracken said he knew he was close because just as the Owls took the ball out of bounds to come up the court with 1:18 to play, his teammates told him to get open and they’d do the rest.
“I knew it was either going to be one or two shots left,” said Bracken. “My teammates were letting me know. Colt (Fry) told me to just get in the corner and he’d set the screen.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates for sure. They have helped me through it all. We’ve been together our whole careers. I wouldn’t have been here without them.”
The night was made even more special by the fact that Bracken’s father, Jeremy, who is normally the team’s assistant coach, was filling in as head coach.
“Honestly, it’s emotional,” said Jeremy Bracken. “It feels really good. I have coached this group of boys since they were in second and third grade. I just love them to death. And to be able to coach tonight with Jack getting his 1,000th point, it’s just surreal.
“I feel bad that Dylan wasn’t able to be here with us, but in turn, I am really happy that it got to happen tonight. I’m just proud of my son.”
Kurtz sent The Progress a quote about Bracken hitting his landmark.
“Jack is an incredible talent.” he said. “He’s been able to have great success since his freshman year and has led the team in scoring since then. He is one of the most unselfish players I have coached and it’s been an honor to be able to coach him. He’s the perfect player a coach wants to have on his team.”
The game was also a pivotal Moshannon Valley League game for the Owls, who are currently tied with West Branch for first place.
Harmony has just one game left on the MVL slate, on Wednesday at home against Curwensville.
Coach Bracken said he felt like the team finally started to find its feet again against the Vikings after looking sluggish in its last couple of games.
“We had a couple of games where I felt like our timing was off,” he said.
“Tonight, I felt better about what we were doing.
“Curwensville is a great team, they are just getting better and better. They are coming at us, so we have to be ready for them.”
Harmony looked good from the outset Monday night, going up 17-8 on Glendale. Bracken had nine of his points in the first quarter, while Anthony Maseto added six.
Things started to click for the Owls in the second quarter, as they went on a 20-10 run to take a 37-18 lead into the locker room.
Glendale, which is missing three of its starters due to injuries, was led by six points from Logan Cree in the second frame.
Harmony was able to extend its lead to 60-31 after three quarters, with Fry netting 12 of his 20 points in the third quarter.
Bracken had five, while Lucas Tarnow had a bucket and sank the and one after getting fouled.
The fourth quarter was all Bracken, who scored all 10 of Harmony’s points, and Joey Kitko, who nailed a three for all of Glendale’s points to set the final at 73-34.
Kitko finished the game with 15 points and nine rebounds.
Cree and Landen McGarvey each had six points for the Vikings.
Harmony’s Maseto finished just one assist shy of a triple-double, ending the night with 17 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists.
Tarnow finished with 13 rebounds, five points and four assists.
Bracken ended with 31 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Harmony improved to 17-2 overall and 6-1 in the MVL. They host the Tide on Wednesday.
Glendale dropped to 4-15 overall and 3-5 in the MVL. The Vikings host Juniata Valley in a varsity only contest tonight.
Glendale—34
Cree 2 0-0 6, McGarvey 2 1-2 6, Kitko 5 2-2 15, Miller 0 0-0 0, Mooney 1 0-0 2, Gallaher 0 0-0 0, Frowner 2 0-0 5, Dreibelbis 0 0-0 0, Knotts 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 3-4 34.
Harmony—73
Fry 9 0-0 20, Maseto 6 1-1 17, Tarnow 2 1-1 5, Bracken 13 3-4 31, Sward 0 0-0 0, Pearce 0 0-0 0, Hutton 0 0-0 0, Bailey 0 0-0 0, Perusso 0 0-0 0, Brothers 0 0-0 0, Friend 0 0-0 0, Doland 0 0-0 0. Totals: 30 5-6 73.
Three-pointers: McGarvey, Kitko 3, Frowner. Fry 2, Maseto 4, Bracken 2.
Score by Quarters
Glendale 8 10 13 3—34
Harmony 17 20 23 10—73