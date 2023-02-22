WESTOVER — Harmony head coach Dylan Kurtz thought his Owls had an advantage in the paint coming into Tuesday’s District 6 class A quarterfinal game against Bishop McCort at Terry L. Kruise Memorial Gymnasium.
Turns out Kurtz’s suspicion was correct.
Junior forward Jack Bracken poured in a career high 38 points, almost exclusively coming in the paint to lead four Owls in double figures in a hard-fought 76-70 victory over the Crushers.
Bracken scored 15 of his points during the second quarter, stepping up to lead the Owls through a rough stretch in the game that saw them trail by a 22-16 score.
“There was a point in the game that I looked at him and said, ‘it’s moments like these where you need to make your presence felt,’” Kurtz said. “Jack has been a phenomenal player all year offensively, defensively, even with assists getting everybody involved.
“But tonight we saw the mismatch down low. They just couldn’t guard him. Jack’s a tall kid, a physical kid and he was able to finish down low. That’s where we saw the weakness and we attacked it.”
Bracken netted eight of Harmony’s 12 points in a low-scoring first quarter that saw the Owls take a 1-point lead to the second.
Both teams went 5-of-15 from field in the first and each struggled with turnovers. McCort had five turnovers, while Harmony had four.
After both teams hit a bucket in the second, the Crushers went on a 9-2 run, thanks to a full-court press that had the Owls a little out of sorts as they tried to find a way to break it.
Once the score got to 22-16, Kurtz called a timeout to give his Owls a chance to regroup.
Harmony did just that, outscoring the Crushers 20-12 the rest of the quarter to take a 36-34 advantage to the break.
“We watched film on them. We knew they were going to test us,” Kurtz said. “We were ready for it. I called that timeout just to get us to calm down. We were trying to dribble through it (press) and this is a playoff game and the officials let a lot go. So the biggest thing was just to stay calm, pass through it, don’t try to dribble through it or do too much. Trust your teammates, and we did that.”
The teams traded buckets through much of the third quarter until an Owls 9-0 run spurred on by a Steven Perusso 3-pointer put the hosts up 52-43 and caused the Crushers to call a timeout to stop the momentum.
All five Owls scored in the third, led by Bracken’s 9 as he continued to give the Crushers fits down low. Cohlton Fry and Lucas Tarnow each netted four as Harmony took a 58-53 lead to the fourth.
But Bishop McCort whittled down the deficit, thanks to 3-pointers from Ethan Kasper and Mason Pfeil and the Crushers eventually tied it at 60. The Crushers connected on nine treys in the game with Tryston Fornati drilling four.
With the score tied 62-62, Harmony’s Anthony Maseto started Owls fast breaks on two straight possessions, pulling down rebounds and finding the open man far down the court, which resulted in two layups and a four-point lead, 66-62.
Harmony never trailed again and McCort needed to start fouling as time counted down. The Owls made 8-of-14 free throws in the fourth quarter with Maseto going 6-of-9 himself.
The Owls pushed the lead all the way back to nine (76-67) with six seconds remaining, but McCort’s Nick Dressick hit a 3 at the buzzer to set the final.
Kurtz said the difference was his team’s ability to trust one another and step up as needed throughout the game.
“I think the difference was the guys coming together,” he said. “Four of them have been together since second and third grade and really know each other and how to play well. So when (McCort) tried to eliminate one thing, another guy steps up. That’s the thing about our team, you can’t just sop one guy. If you stop one, another guy steps up. This is a great group to have.”
Fry (15), Maseto (10) and Tarnow (10) joined Bracken in double digits. Maseto added 14 rebounds, while Tarnow pulled down 11 and Bracken grabbed nine. Tarnow also dished out four assists.
Kasper paced McCort with 23 points. Fornari (16), Ibn Shaheed (12) and Pfeil (12) also scored in double figures. Shaheed and Kasper both had 10 rebounds.
Bishop McCort ends its season at 10-13.
“Bishop McCort is a great team, a well-coached team,” Kurtz said. “It was a great game throughout.”
Harmony (21-2) is back in action Friday, hosting St. Joseph’s in the D-6 semifinals. St. Joe’s beat Penns Manor in its quarterfinal.
Bishop McCort—70
Beppler 0 0-0 0, Shaheed 6 0-0 12, Kasper 8 5-8 23, Pfeil 5 0-3 12, Burkhart 2 0-0 4, Ferguson 0 0-0 0, Fornari 6 0-0 16, Dudinock 0 0-0 0, Dressick 1 0-0 3, Pakshis 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 5-11 70.
Harmony—76
Fry 6 3-4 15, Maseto 2 6-9 10, Tarnow 5 0-0 10, Bracken 16 6-11 38, Perusso 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 15-24 76.
Three-pointers: Pfeil 2, Kasper 2, Fornari 4, Dressick; Perusso.
Score by Quarters
Bishop McCort 11 23 19 17—70
Harmony 12 24 22 18—76