FLINTON — The Harmony baseball team tied the program record for wins in a season with a 15-4 victory over Glendale in five innings on Wednesday afternoon.
The Owls were spurred by a 10-run fourth inning.
Jack Bracken picked up the win for Harmony, tossing four innings and allowing one earned run on six hits and two walks. He also struck out six.
Curtis Boring led the Owls at the plate, with three RBIs on two hits, including a double.
Bracken had three hits and two RBIs, while Anthony Maseto added two hits and two RBIs and scoring three times.
Lucas Tarnow had three hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Glendale was led by Bryson Davis’ three hits. Tannor Holes and Landen McGarvey each had an RBI.
Connor Potutschnig took the loss for the Vikings.
Glendale dropped to 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Vikings travel to Curwensville today.
Harmony improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in the MVL. The Owls host Blacklick Valley on Monday.
Harmony—15
Fry c 3211, Boring cf 4123, Maseto ss 3322, Bracken p-2b 4232, Tarnow 3b-p 4132, Hutton 1b 3100, Sward 2b-3b 1100, Elli lf 3200, Cornelius rf 1000, Bailey rf 1111, Friend pr 0100. Totals: 27-15-12-11.
Glendale—4
Holes ss 3011, Sutton 2100, Misiura 1b 1110, Davis c 3130, Potutschnig p-cf 3000, McGarvey 3b 2001, Gallaher 2b 1000, Ruffaner p 2000, Kitko rf 2000, Rishel rf 1000, Lukehart cf-p-2b 2110. Totals: 22-4-6-2.
Score by Innings
Harmony 001 (10)4—15 12 2
Glendale 001 30— 4 6 0
LOB—Harmony 5, Glendale. DP—Glendale 1. 2B—Fry, Boring, Maseto, Tarnow. SB—Fry, Maseto, Bracken 2.
Pitching
Harmony: Bracken—4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 SO. Tarnow—1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Glendale: Potutschnig—3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO. Lukehart—1 1/3 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO. Ruffaner—2/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Bracken (1-1). LP—Potutschnig (0-2).