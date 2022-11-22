WESTOVER — Hunting is something that has always been important in the Bracken family.
Bracken family matriarch John Bracken took an elk hunting trip each year to Colorado to the same outfitters with the same group of guys.
He often told his son, Jeremy, that he wanted to get his grandson, Jack out there to hunt.
But John Bracken didn’t get the chance. He passed away in Jan. 2021 of cancer.
This year, the guys that were a part of the original hunting group asked both Jeremy and Jack to join them on the trip.
Before leaving, Jack was pulled as one of the names to be awarded a cow elk tag and Kyle deer tag in the lottery.
The duo flew to Denver with two other guys and then drove to LOV ranch which is owned by the Brennan Family in Meeker, Colorado, where they stayed for the week.
On the first day of the trip, Jack was lucky enough to down a 6x6 cow elk. Two days later, he bagged a 9-point mule deer.
Jeremy added a 5x5 bull elk as well.
“I was fortunate to get to go when my dad was still alive and he always wanted to take Jack out there,” said Jeremy Bracken.
“Unfortunately, that didn’t happen but my dad’s friends knew it was important to my dad and me to get Jack out there and we were able to go this year.
“The Brennans, who own the ranch have become great friends to all of us and work hard to make sure a great time is had by all.
“It was very meaningful to me in many ways and I hope it was for Jack. The best part was the feeling that I had knowing that I kept a promise to my dad and how proud he would have been at Jack’s success while we were out there.”