HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, won the turnover battle and spent most of the second half in West Branch territory on the way to a 21-0 Homecoming victory Friday night at CNB Bank Stadium.
The Black Knights picked off Warrior quarterback Tyler Biggans three times and recovered three West Branch fumbles. They also stopped the visitors four times from the 5-yard line just before the half to preserve a 7-0 advantage.
“How about that defense? I can’t say enough about them,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We’ve been playing solid defense all year. West Branch was kicking our butts up front, moving the ball. But the defense stepped up. I just told the kids that if we play defense like that all year, we’re going to be in every game.”
Mo Valley’s Levi Knuth took the opening kickoff at the 22-yard line, darted to his left, found a big hole and was off to the races, scoring on a 78-yard kickoff return to give the Knights a big lift just 13 seconds into the game.
“Tom Janocko is our special teams coach and we practice half an hour every day and it paid dividends tonight,” Keith said.
“Giving up that kickoff was frustrating,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “We practiced against that wall that Mo Valley runs all week long and then we just didn’t do what we needed to do.”
West Branch moved the ball throughout the first half, but could never break through against the Knights’ defense.
The Warriors turned the ball over on their first two possessions, had a 9-play drive stall at the Mo Valley 38, turned the ball over on downs at the hosts’ 37 on another drive and finished the first half with four straight incomplete passes from the Knight 5.
“I thought the first pass was good,” Hubler said. “That’s frustrating. But that’s how it goes sometimes. But you would hope that one of the next three we would be able to do it again.
“I think that hurt a little bit. Momentum would have been on our side.”
“That was huge,” Keith said of the goal line stand. “You kind of think chances are one of those are going to get caught. It was a relief for me, and it was just huge to keep them off the board.”
The Warriors got the ball first to start the second half, but just three plays into their drive, Biggans was picked off by Ethan Webb, who ended the game with a pair of interceptions and a fumble recovery and was named Homecoming King at the half.
The Knights took over at the Warrior 30 and even though they couldn’t score, the possession was the start of a second half full of snaps in West Branch territory.
Mo Valley’s offense ran 25 plays in the second half, with all but one happening on the West Branch side of the 50.
Late in the third quarter, West Branch had a drive going as it moved from its 30 to midfield before fumbling the ball. Webb recovered at the Mo Valley 40.
“You can’t come back from all those turnovers,” Hubler said. “You can’t give any team free possessions that many times. It just doesn’t work.”
The Knights went on a 8-play, 60-yard drive following the Webb fumble recovery.
Niko Smeal did most of the heavy lifting, carrying six times for 51 yards in the series out of the Wildcat. Smeal scored from 20 yards out with 10:48 left in the fourth to take a 14-0 lead.
“Levi is the pure tailback, but Niko is so good in space,” Keith said. “So we’re trying to find ways to get him the ball.”
A penalty on the ensuing kickoff set the Warriors up way back at their own 10, and disaster struck two plays later when Tanner Kephart intercepted a Biggans pass and returned it for an apparent score.
But a blindside block on the return nullified the TD and pushed the Knights back to the 28. They eventually punted back to West Branch, and the defense came up with three straight big plays.
Sam Shipley sacked Biggans on the 1-yard line on second down and West Branch eventually punted from the shadow of its own end zone.
The Mo Valley defense sacked Biggans three times and made him uncomfortable most of the night. Biggans was just 7-of-22 for 78 yards.
“We sent David Honan a lot, and he’s a load coming though the A gap. Sam Shipley off the edge, he’s quick,” Keith said. “We played lights out.”
On the next Warrior possession, Shipley sacked Biggans for a 10-yard loss on fourth down, setting up the offense at the 15.
Knuth shot right up the middle for a 15-yard score on the next play and Cam Collins hit his third PAT of the night to make it 21-0 with 5:04 to play. Knuth ran 15 times for 89 yards.
The Knights had just 126 yards of offense, all on the ground. Mo Valley quarterbacks went 1-of-11 with the only reception going for no yards.
“I thought our defense played lights out all night long,” Hubler said. “Our defense didn’t give up a touchdown until the fourth quarter, and we were taking chances at that point.”
West Branch had 171 total yards of offense, but just 37 of that came in the second half. Wyatt Schwiderske had 44 yards on 12 carries and Derek Browne ran seven times for 40 yards.
Parker Johnson had a 33-yard reception to lead the Warrior passing attack.
Kyle Kolesar caught three passes for 12 yards.
Mo Valley improved to 2-2 with the win. West Branch slipped to 1-3.
Both teams are on the road in Week.
The Black Knights travel to Philipsburg-Osceola, while the Warriors visit Mount Union.
NOTE: Hannah Campbell was crowned Homecoming Queen at halftime.