NORTHERN CAMBRIA — Leading 14-12 after Levi Knuth’s second 1-yard TD run of the game with 8:16 left in the second quarter, Moshannon Valley had a special teams breakdown followed by a defensive lapse that allowed Northern Cambria to take the lead just 27 seconds later.
The Colts took control from there, scoring three TDs in a span of 2:42 to head into the half with a 35-21 advantage.
Northern Cambria piled it on in the second half on the way to a 55-28 victory Friday at Duffy Daugherty Stadium in the Quarterfinal round of the District 6 Class A playoffs.
“That second quarter killed us.” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said. “We had no answer.”
Mo Valley took a 7-0 lead with 5:25 left in the first on Knuth’s first 1-yard run, cashing in on Cam Collins’ recovery of a Colt fumble at the 36.
The Black Knight defense came up big on the next series, stopping Northern Cambria on fourth and goal from the 3 when Jalen Kurten took down Peyton Myers at the 1-yard line to thwart the Colts.
Jubilation turned to disaster on the next snap, however, as Knight QB Tanner Kephart’s arm was hit as he attempted a pass and Colt lineman Dawson Shutty intercepted the ball in the end zone for the Colts’ first score of the game.
The Knights fumbled two plays into their next possession and Northern Cambria took advantage, going on a 5-play, 56-yard drive that culminated in a 10-yard run from Colton Paronish.
Mo Valley put together one of its best drives of the night on the next series, traveling 71 yards in 10 plays as Knuth and Kephart alternated runs. Knuth scored from a yard out to give Mo Valley a short-lived 14-12 lead.
The Colts returned the ensuing kickoff to the 48 and, on the next play from scrimmage, Jack Sheredy broke several tackles as he sliced through the Knight defense for a 52-yard TD run.
Northern’s defense came up another back-breaking plays just four snaps later when Ty Dumm picked off Kephart and took it back for a 36-yard score to put the Colts up 28-14.
The Colts then stole a possession when they recovered an onsides kick. After QB Owen Bougher hit Myers for a 30-yard gain, Xander Dolansky carried two times for 11 yards, the second going for a 7-yard score that gave the Colts a 35-14 advantage just 3:09 after Mo Valley held a 14-12 lead.
The Knights were able to get a score before the half, starting at their own 49 after recovering another onsides kick attempt and driving 51 yards in 10 plays.
Kephart hit Kurten for a 17-yard TD pass on fourth-and-7 with 43 seconds left in the half and the Knights went into the break down 35-21.
But Mo Valley was never able to get closer than 14.
Northern went ahead 42-21 just 1:30 into the second half on a Bougher to Dolansky 17-yard toss.
The Knights cut it to 14 one last time when Kephart found Sam Shipley wide open down the seam for a 32-yard touchdown with 1:29 left in the third quarter to make it 42-28.
But the Colts owned the fourth quarter, outscoring the Knights 13-0 to set the 55-28 final.
Northern Cambria amassed 495 yards of total offense with 292 coming on the ground. Paronish led the charge with 143 yards on just 14 carries.
Myers caught six passes for 134 yards and had a 35-yard TD reception in the fourth.
“We just couldn’t stop them,” Keith said. “Their skill guys were good and they were fast. We couldn’t stop them. Offensively we did what we could, but then we had to start throwing the ball and doing some stuff that we didn’t want to do.”
Kephart led the Knights offense with 167 yards through the air, hitting on eight of his 18 attempts and tossing two TD passes.
But he was picked off three times as well. Kephart also led the ground attack with 64 yards on 23 carries.
Knuth added 63 yards and two scores on 24 totes.
Kurten caught four balls for 71 yards, including a 42-yard reception where he went up with two Colts defenders, had the ball tipped away from him, but stayed with it and made a circus catch as he fell to the ground.
Micah Beish added two receptions for 38 yards.
Northern Cambria advances to host Cambria Heights in a semifinal game next week.
Mo Valley ends its season at 5-6, but Keith is very pleased with his team, which overcame a 1-3 start to qualify for the playoffs.
“I just told the boys that I couldn’t be more proud of a team,” Keith said. “The past five years, we’ve struggled. We were on the struggle-bus. And with the start that we had? They played and played and never gave up. And they didn’t give up tonight.
“As a coach, that’s all you can ask.”