ALTOONA — According to the seeds for the 2022-23 District 6 Tournament, the Moshannon Valley wrestling team was expected to qualify just one for the Southwest Regional Tournament in two weeks.
But the Black Knights beat expectations by advancing three of the seven they entered, getting fifth-seeded 215-pounder Tyler Lobb through as well as Lucas Yarger (133) and Connor Williams (285), who both came into the tournament as 10 seeds.
All three Knights finished sixth.
“As a staff, we are real pleased with the performance,” Mo Valley head coach Thad Walstrom said. “We told the kids not to pay attention to the seeds. They don’t mean anything. We just told them to come out and wrestle one match at a time and do what you need to do to win the match and keep moving on.”
Lobb started out his tournament with a fall before losing a 2-0 decision to Southern Huntingdon’s Mitchell Hart, the fourth seed who was the eventual district champ.
The 2-0 score became a theme for Lobb during the tournament as he lost three times by that result and also scored a 2-0 victory.
Lobb beat Tyrone’s fifth-seeded Caleb McKinney 2-0 in the consey quarters before dropping his final two bouts by that score to Penns Valley’s Kollin Brungart (third seed and third-place finisher) and Bald Eagle Area’s Gage Gardner (sixth seed) in the fifth-place match. Lobb will take a 30-13 record to regionals.
“We knew Tyler had a good chance of moving on this weekend,” Walstrom said. “We just needed to do a couple things different, score some more points and he’ll be right there. He wrestled right with all those guys. He’s young. He just needs to keep improving.”
Yarger (18-13) had a long road back to his fifth-place bout after losing his Round of 16 matchup on Friday. The Knight 133-pounder won three straight bouts, including a hard-fought 3-2 decision over BEA’s Connor Maney (fifth seed) to get to the consey semis. Yarger was pinned by Marion Center’s third-seeded Camden Stewart to drop to the fifth-place bout, where he lost by fall to United Michael Monty, who also gave him his first loss on Friday.
“Luke lost his first match and fought all the way back,” Walstrom said. “And he was right in that consey semi match (down 3-2 when he got caught and pinned with one second left in the second). We’re proud of the way he wrestled.
“We changed some things up this week. We kind of wrestled more on his feet. He’s a very good wrestler on his feet, so we tried to concentrate on that this weekend.”
Williams (19-13) recorded two pins Friday before dropping a 6-2 decision to eventual district runner-up Daniel Williams (Glendale) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
But he responded with two more pins in the following consey rounds to make it to the consolation semis. He ran into third-seeded Ethan Norris (Bellwood-Antis) there and suffered a 12-2 setback to move him to the fifth-place bout where he was pinned by River Valley’s fourth-seeded Brad Miller.
“Connor battled,” Walstrom said. “We told him all week he could make it through. We told him he just needed to wrestle smart and do the things we work on in the room, and that’s what he did. He wrestled well all weekend.”
Knight 121-pounder Roman Faulds also made it to Friday’s rounds, but he lost his first bout and was eliminated.
“The whole team wrestled well,” Walstrom said. “We came into the district tournament with seven kids and getting four to the second day and three to regionals is something to be proud of. We’re very happy with the performance we had this weekend.”