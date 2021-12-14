HYDE — The Philipsburg-Osceola boys basketball team came out with a lot of intensity in Monday’s game against Clearfield, scoring the first eight points and taking a 10-2 lead into the second quarter.
But the Bison weathered the storm and, after falling behind 14-2 early in the second, went on a 15-0 run to take a 17-16 lead to the break.
The lead changed hands several times in the second half, but Clearfield was able to pull away late, going 7-for-9 from the free throw line in the fourth, to come away with a 46-40 win.
The Mounties caused seven Clearfield turnovers in the first quarter, including the first five Bison possessions of the game. P-O also went 5-of-9 from the field, while holding the hosts to a 1-for-8 quarter in taking the 10-2 lead.
“(P-O head coach) T.J. (Anderson) did a really good job having those guys ready to play,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “They came out excited. They were active with their hands, they were moving. And they forced our turnovers. It wasn’t things we were doing, it was things they were doing and that’s a credit to them. Philipsburg came out with a really good game plan and took it to us.”
Tristan Doyle scored the first four points of the second quarter to help the Mounties extend the lead to 14-2 before the Bison started their comeback.
Cole Miller drilled a 3-pointer to start the Bison rally. He had eight points in the 15-0 run and was a big reason Clearfield was able to climb back in the game.
“Once Cole made that first three, everybody kind of relaxed,” Glunt said. It took the pressure off. Then we started playing and we continued to play good defense. In that first quarter with all those turnovers that score could have easily been 18-2. But we kept it within striking distance and just kept battling and battling.”
There was also the turnover issues the Mounties had in the second. P-O turned it over nine times, most on traveling violations, in the frame. The Mounties committed 25 turnovers in the game.
“This was our first game of the season and we still have some bugs we have to work out,” Anderson said. “And we have five kids out with some sickness and that makes a difference. I was a little worried about us coming down here, maybe some conditioning stuff and just some first-game jitters.
“We’re fine. I’m not worried about that. When we have our full team and see them again at our place, it’s going to be intense again and we’ll have those things clean.”
Mille continued to have the hot hand in the third quarter, scoring eight more points and helping the Bison to their biggest lead of the game, 29-22.
“Good players are going to get theirs,” Anderson said.”All you can do is make it tough for them. We had a perfect game plan for him, he got hot. We just tried to weather the storm.”
P-O came back to tie it at 29-29 before ending the quarter trailing by just one, 32-31. Jeremy Whithead had seven points in the third for P-O.
The teams traded buckets throughout the fourth until a 3-point play from Miller gave the Bison a 40-37 lead. Miller followed his own missed 3-point attempt, grabbed the rebound and put it in. He was fouled on the play and made the free throw.
After Whitehead made it 40-39 with a bucket in traffic in the lane, the game became mostly a feee throw shooting contest down the stretch with both teams in the double bonus.
P-O had Jake DeSimone foul out with 44 seconds left, while Clearfield’s Isakk Way got his fifth foul with 14 seconds remaining.
The Bison were 7-for-9 from the line in the fourth, while P-O was just 1-for-5.
“I thought we played with pride,” Anderson said. “We played physical. We stuck to the details. It was just some little things down the stretch that we have to work on.”
Luke Pallo made the final four foul shots of the game to finalize the scoring.
Miller led all players with 22 points. Whitehead paced the Mounties with 18 and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.
Ryan Gearhart and Andon Greslick each netted seven points for Clearfield.
Doyle had eight points for P-O, while Nick Johnson grabbed seven rebounds.
Clearfield (2-0) is back in action today, hosting St. Marys.
P-O (0-1) visits Bald Eagle Area on Thursday.
Philipsburg-Osceola—40
Harpster 0 2-2 2, Johnson 3 0-1 6, Doyle 4 0-1 8, DeSimone 2 2-3 6, Whitehead 8 1-3 18, Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 5-10 40.
Clearfield—46
Pallo 2 4-4 6, Greslick 2 1-2 7, Miller 8 1-1 22, I. Way 1 0-1 2, Gearhart 3 1-2 7, Collins 0 0-0 0, Natoli 0 0-0 0, Wilt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 7-10 46.
Three-pointers: Whitehead; Greslick 2, Miller 5.
Score by Quarters
P-O 10 6 15 9—40
Clearfield 2 15 15 14—46