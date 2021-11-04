The postseason begins Friday with three Progressland teams in action.
Curwensville and Glendale open their class A playoff runs in District 9 and District 6, respectively, while Clearfield will play in the D-9 class 3A title game.
The Bison play St. Marys for the District 9 Championship for the second straight season. The unbeaten Bison defeated the Flying Dutch 41-30 last year after holding a 41-16 advantage in the fourth quarter.
“We’re very happy to be playing in this game and we want to go as far as we can,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “That’s the goal every year. You’re playing some real good competition at this point. So we have to get after it.”
The Golden Tide are the No. 5 seed in the D-9 class A playoffs and have a long road trip to No. 4 seed Smethport in their quarterfinal matchup. This is the first playoff appearance for Curwensville since 2018 when it lost a 28-0 decision to the Hubbers in the semifinal round.
“Our team has made huge strides this year,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “It started with the dedication to training in the offseason, continued with hard work in the summer, and now the hard work has earned us a playoff spot. I’m extremely proud of this group of young men.”
The Vikings qualified as the No. 7 seed in the District 6 class A playoffs and get to host a Round of 12 matchup against 10th-seeded Penns Manor.
“I can’t express how proud I am of our efforts this season,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “The players and coaches are so committed to each other and go above and beyond in their effort and approach. Regardless of where this journey ends, we will look back at some point and see how blessed we were. Furthermore, if this group continues with their effort, they are going to set the stage for the teams to follow. They understand that and have really taken that responsibility to task.”
The Top 4 seeds in D-6 class A get first-round byes. Mo Valley and West Branch were the 11th and 12h seeds, respectively, but opted out of the postseason.
All three games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kicks.
District 9
Class 3A Championship
Clearfield (10-0) vs.
St. Marys (8-2) at Brockway
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Bison lead 28-8-1. The teams played every regular season from 1975 through 2009 and also met in the playoffs in 2005, 2007, 2008 and 2021.
LAST MEETING: Clearfield led 31-10 at the half and 41-16 late in the fourth before settling for a 41-30 win in last season’s D-9 class 3A title game. The Bison had four interceptions in the game, including a Pick-6 from Nate Natoli.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Oliver Billotte, Hayden Kovalick, Nate Natoli and Isaac Samsel. St. Marys’ Carter Chadsey, Charlie Coudriet, Christian Coudriet and Logan Mosier.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 38, CENTRAL CLARION 7: Billotte ran for 140 yards and four scores and threw for two more TD passes, including a 60-yarder to Natoli as the Bison finished off their 10th undefeated season in program history. TYRONE 28, ST. MARYS 14: Tied with the Golden Eagles at 14-14 in the fourth quarter, St. Marys pulled its starters to preserve them for the D-9 title game and Tyrone came away with the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: Their quarterback makes the offense go,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said.”We have to try and contain him and put some pressure on him. And our secondary has to come up big. They have two or three good receivers and they like to throw those screens like Central Clarion last week. It’s a big game. It’s win or go home.”
Class A
Quarterfinals
Curwensville (6-4) at Smethport (7-2)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads the series 11-3.
LAST MEETING: The Hubbers shut out the Golden Tide 26-0 in 2019.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Thad Butler, Dan McGarry, Jake Mullins and Ty Terry. Smethport’s Travis Cooney, Noah Lent and Alex Ognen.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 32, WEST BRANCH 21: Butler ran for 255 yards and three long TDs on just 12 carries to lead the Tide to the win. SMETHPORT did not play. The Hubbers lost a 6-0 decision to Coudersport on Oct. 22.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: ”We must continue to play defense with great effort and discipline to win,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “On offense we have to continue to execute and take advantage of our matchups in the run and pass game.”
District 6
Class A Round of 16
Penns Manor (4-6) at Glendale (5-5)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Vikings lead the series, which was played between 1982 and 1990, 5-4
LAST MEETING: The Comets won 26-8 in 1980.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Penns Manor’s Max Hill and Justin Marshall. Glendale’s Suds Dubler, Zeke Dubler, Justin Jasper and Gage Wright.
LAST WEEK: PENNS MANOR 48, BLACKLICK VALLEY 27: The Comets, who are on a three-game winning streak, racked up 427 yards on the ground in a shootout win over Blacklick, which threw for 327 yards in the loss. PENNS VALLEY 45, GLENDALE 14: The Rams raced out to a 20-0 lead before the Vikings ever ran an offensive play, then limited Glendale to just 100 yards on the ground in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: ”Penns Manor is big and physical. They run the ball well,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said. “QB Max Hill is a dual threat and runs the ball like a fullback.
“They have a lot of athletes that have the potential to make plays anytime they touch the football. RB Justin Marshall might be as fast as any player we have seen all year. We have to be disciplined in our assignments and fly to the football. To be successful we need to match Penns Manor’s physical style.”