HYDE — The Clearfield wrestling team racked up six falls and picked up a pair of forfeit wins Friday evening at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium, knocking off rival DuBois 48-24.
The Bison won six of the 11 contested bouts and avoided getting pinned in all but two matchups.
“Good things are coming,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “We’re working hard and getting better. I really like my team. I like the kids. I like the way they work. I like the way they wrestle. We wrestle hard.
“DuBois came out and came at us, and I thought we wrestled well.”
Despite the loss, DuBois head coach Garrett Brown saw plenty that he liked as well.
“I don’t think the final score really reflects to me how our guys performed,” Brown said. “Our guys came out with a lot of guts, and that’s what I preach at practice.
“When you’re wrestling a good team like Clearfield, you have to try to save bonus points and I think we lack some experience in some weight classes, but overall we’re growing as a team. Guys are improving. Sometimes you just have tip your cap to the other team.”
Bison lightweights Bryndin Chamberlain (114) and Evan Davis (121) started Clearfield off on the right foot with a pair of first-period falls.
Chamberlain had a 6-0 lead on Aubree Donahue when he turned her and pinned her with a bundle at 1:33.
Davis followed with a quick stoppage against Jeff Morris, securing the fall with a cradle just 27 seconds into the match.
“We did our job there at 21 and 27,” Aveni said.
DuBois stopped the Bison momentum and built a little of its own by winning the next three matchups, getting a decision from Samson Deeb (127), a major by Brendan Orr (133) and a technical fall from Davey Aughenbaugh (139).
“Orr and Davey have been improving every day,” Brown said. “They’re our middle guys that kind of pick up the slack whenever we give up some bonus points in some spots.
“That momentum was great. I think it kind of helped some other guys to really want to get some wins.”
Deeb and Bison Colton Ryan exchanged penalty points in the second and third periods for the only scoring of their bout until the Beaver freshman was able to escape with one second remaining for the 2-1 victory.
“Samson is improving,” Brown said. “He started the year off slow, but he’s wrestled two pretty tough kids the last two matches and he’s pulled out some really close wins. We just have to work on blowing open matches with him. He’s too good of an athlete, too good of a wrestler to be wrestling close matches.”
Ryan rode Deeb the entire third period and nearly exposed him for back points on a few occasions. But Deeb thwarted his efforts, stayed in the match and was able to come away with the buzzer-beating escape.
“I thought Colton Ryan wrestled a great match,” Aveni said. “But he has to get those back points. That was a little frustrating, but it wasn’t due to effort. If he focuses and settles down in that situation and realizes what he has in front of him, he scores points.”
Orr racked up seven first-period takedowns against Bison Adam Rougeux, then added two more takedowns and a reversal later in the bout, but was never able to turn his opponent and had to settle for a 20-8 major decision.
Aughenbaugh also built a big lead, getting out to a 8-2 advantage after one and had a 16-2 cushion after two before earning the tech fall over Colton Bumbarger with a takedown 29 seconds into the third.
“Rougeux and Bummy got worked over pretty hard, but they kept their heads in it,” Aveni said. “That’s how you get better. If you want to get better, stay on the mat with kids that are better than you, and we did that tonight. I was proud of them.”
Clearfield regained the momentum with a pair of dominant efforts from Brady Collins (145) and Ty Aveni (152).
Collins stormed to a 12-2 lead over Carter Vos in the first period, using a combination of attacks before ending it was a cradle at 1:26.
Aveni also scored at will against Alex George, taking a 10-0 lead after one period, then reversing him to his back for the fall at 3:18 of the second.
“Brady and Ty came out and and did their jobs,” Aveni said. “They scored lots of points. I saw Ty use some new stuff. I also saw Brady looking for stuff. Brady is creative, and when he’s being creative he’s really, really good.”
DuBois briefly stopped the Bison momentum at 160 when Carter Wilson came up on the right end of a scramble and was able to pin Bison Parker Knepp 50 seconds into the first period to make the score of the meet 24-18.
“Knepp went out and got in that roll around, and he did the right thing. That wasn’t a mistake,” Aveni said. “We just got outhustled at the end there. That happens. Carter Wilson’s a tough kid.”
But Clearfield put it away when Hunter Ressler (172) and Carter Chamberlain (215) sandwiched forfeit wins around Carter Freeland’s 14-second fall at 189.
Zach Gallagher gave the Beavers one more reason to cheer when he was able to pin Bison Eric Myers at 3:13 of the heavyweight bout. After a scoreless first period, Gallagher escaped then got Myers in a bear hug and took him to the mat before earning the fall.
“Myers went to his knee for some reason and as soon as he did it I screamed ‘no.’ You get underneath a heavyweight, you’re in trouble,” Aveni said.
Clearfield’s Cash Diehl ended the night with a pin of DuBois’ Antonio Giambanco, reversing him in the second and pinning him at 3:20.
“Cash is tough,” Aveni said. “His dad was my partner in high school and he was one of the downright toughest individuals I’ve ever known. He had a toughness about him that you don’t teach, and I think Cash has some of that in him. And I think Cash might have a little more flash than dad did.”
The Bison improved to 3-0 with the win and return to action Tuesday, hosting Hollidaysburg.
DuBois, which slipped to 0-2, is also back on the mat Tuesday, traveling to St. Marys.
Clearfield 48, DuBois 24
114—Bryndin Chamberlain, C, pinned Aubree Donahue, D, 1:33. (6-0).
121—Evan Davis, C, pinned Jeff Morris, D, 0:27 (12-0)
127—Samson Deeb, D, dec. Colton Ryan, C, 2-1 (12-3)
133—Brendan Orr, D, maj. dec. Adam Rougeux, C, 20-8 (12-7)
139—Davey Aughenbaugh, D, won by tech. fall over Colton Bumbarger, C, 18-2 4:29 (12-12)
145—Brady Collins, C, pinned Carter Vos, D, 1:26 (18-12)
152—Ty Aveni, C, pinned Alex George, D, 3:18 (24-12)
160—Carter Wilson, D, pinned Patrick Knepp, C, 0:50 (24-18)
172—Hunter Ressler, C, won by forfeit (30-18)
189—Carter Freeland, C, pinned Jason Gardner, D, 0:14 (36-18)
215—Carter Chamberlain, C, won by forfeit (42-18)
285—Zach Gallagher, D, pinned Eric Myers, C, 3:13 (42-24)
107—Cash Diehl, C, pinned Antonio Giambanco, D, 3:20 (48-24)