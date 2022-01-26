HYDE — Clearfield honored its seven seniors Tuesday evening prior to its match with Huntingdon at Arthur J. Weiss Gymnasium and the class of ‘22 led the Bison to a resounding 56-13 victory over the Bearcats.
Six of the seven seniors scored bonus points in their wins with Karson Kline (152), Wyatt Reorda (160), Mark McGonigal (170) and Hayden Kovalick (215) recording falls for Clearfield, which racked up a total of seven pins in the meet.
Seniors Nolan Barr (132) and Oliver Billotte (285) scored major decisions, while classmate Luke Freeland (145) dropped a 13-4 major decision to Devin Grubb, who came into the match with a record of 16-3.
“Great senior class,” Clearfield head coach Jeff Aveni said. “Most of these guys I’ve had for four years and we’ve talked and talked ... I’m kind of harder on these guys than other senior classes I’ve had because I don’t want them to look past it. We were just talking about it last week. I said, ‘guys, six weeks and this is over. Don’t let anything to be desired. Make the most out of every opportunity you have to train, to wrestle, to compete and be where you want to be when this is over.’
“I want to see the best for these guys. It’s a great class and they took it to heart.”
Huntingdon opened the match with a fall at 106 as Liam Simpson pinned Bison Xavier Lutz at 1:27.
The Bearcats chose to forfeit to Evan Davis at 113 and move Ryan Yocum up to 120 to face Adam Rougeux. The move nearly backfired on Huntingdon, however, as Rougeux rallied from a 10-4 deficit in the third period, taking Yocum to his back and nearly pinning him.
Yocum held on for a 10-9 decision and gave the Bearcats a 9-6 lead in the dual.
Clearfield grabbed the lead for good at 126 as freshman Brady Collins handled Landon Dunsmore, who came into the bout with a 17-3 record, pinning him in 53 seconds.
Barr followed with a workmanlike 9-0 decision over Eden Wagner, taking the Bearcat down and scoring two nearfall points in the first, escaping and adding another takedown in the second and finishing up with a takedown in the third.
“That was the first Nolan has wrestled really well since Christmas,” Aveni said. “It’s good to see him back because he’s a guy that can really makes some waves here at the end of the season. I was real happy.”
Clearfield came out on top in a battle of freshmen at 138 when Ty Aveni decked Eric Mykut at 3:37. Aveni trailed 2-0 after one, but used a leg ride in the second to score three nearfall points and eventually got the pin to make it 22-9.
“We know what Ty’s best position is,” coach Aveni said. “He got there and he took advantage.”
Grubb withstood an initial onslaught from Freeland, who was impressive early in gaining a 4-0 lead in the second, but faded down the stretch in the loss.
The major from Grubb cut the Bearcat deficit to 22-13, but that’s as close as they got as the Bison rolled in the final six bouts.
Kline started things with a pin of Owen Garlock in 1:24 and Reorda followed with a 36-second pin over Kyler Garner after hooking in a cradle not long after the bout started.
“Wyatt can wrestle. He’s dangerous. He puts people on their backs,” Aveni said. “He had been quarantined the last week and hadn’t practice, so my plan initially was to go with (Patrick) Knepp. But I thought if we lost the toss, we should go with Wyatt. It is Senior Night. I didn’t like putting him out there without practice.
“I said, ‘are you ready to wrestle?’ and he said, ‘I’ll wrestle.’ And he goes out and pins the kid.”
if you blinked, you missed McGonigal’s time on the mat as the Bison 170-pounder needed just six seconds to take down Mason Taylor, tilt him to his back and pin him.
“I’ve never really seen that from Mark,” Aveni said. “I looked up and it was over. I said, ‘wow.’ But you know what, he’s having fun. That’s what it’s about.”
Carter Chamberlain made it four falls in a row for Clearfield, stopping Lincoln Miller at 2:52, reversing the Bearcat to his back in the second period.
Kovalick used a cradle in his 215-pound bout with Treyson Poorman to deck him with eight seconds left in the first period.
Billotte put the finishing touches on the Bison’s impressive showing with a 12-2 major decision over Gunner Singleton, who was 21-3 coming into the night.
With the win, Clearfield improved to 12-0 overall and 4-0 in the Mountain League. Huntingdon slipped to 12-5 overall and 3-2 in the league.
“I think we have a really good team,” Aveni said.”Our sights are set high and we just want to continue to wrestle and have fun and go compete against good teams and see where we stand.”
Clearfield is back in action Friday and Saturday at the Ultimate Warrior Tournament at West Branch High School.
Clearfield 56,
Huntingdon 13
106—Liam Simpson, H, pinned Xavier Lutz, C, 1:27. (0-6).
113—Evan Davis, C, won by forfeit. (6-6).
120—Ryan Yocum, H, dec. Adam Rougeux, C, 10-9. (6-9).
126—Brady Collins, C, pinned Landon Dunsmore, H, 0:53. (12-9).
132—Nolan Barr, C, maj. dec. Eden Wagner, H, 9-0. (16-9).
138—Ty Aveni, C, pinned Eric Mykut, H, 3:37. (22-9).
145—Devin Grubb, H, maj. dec. Luke Freeland, C, 13-4. (22-13).
152—Karson Kline, C, pinned Owen Garlock, H, 1:24. (28-13).
160—Wyatt Reorda, C, pinned Kyler Garner, H, 0:36. (34-13).
172—Mark McGonigal, C, pinned Mason Taylor, H, 0:06. (40-13).
189—Carter Chamberlain, C, pinned Lincoln Miller, H, 2:52. (46-13).
215—Hayden Kovalick, C, pinned Treyson Poorman, H, 1:52. (52-13).
285—Oliver Billotte, C, maj. dec. Gunner Singleton, H, 12-2. (56-13).