HYDE — The Myles Caragein era at Clearfield couldn’t have had a much better beginning.
The first-year head coach earned his first victory Friday at the Bison Sports Complex in the season opener as his team rallied for a 29-21 victory over Tyrone in a thriller.
Clearfield trailed 14-2 at the half and was behind 21-8 with 6:39 to play in the third quarter, but the Bison scored the final 21 points of the game to pull out the win in Caragein’s debut.
“I have no words to describe this,” Caragein said. “This is such a great feeling. I’m so proud of these kids. They earned that win. I can’t say enough about them. They could have easily packed it in at halftime. But they fought through it and kept fighting and believed in each other.”
The Bison likely had some doubts creep in during the first half after a pair of promising drives ended deep in Tyrone territory, one at the Eagle 12 and the other at the visitor’s 5 as Clearfield was unable to convert fourth downs on either series.
Clearfield did take a 2-0 lead with 5:59 left in the first when Tyrone punter Rocky Romani kicked the ball out of the end zone after a bad snap put the ball in jeopardy.
Tyrone took a 7-2 lead when Ashton Walk hit Andrew Weaver with a 24-yard TD pass on a slant on fourth down with 9:45 left in the first half.
Walk made it 14-2 on a 29-yard jaunt with three seconds left before the break to give the Eagles all the momentum heading to the half.
“Tyrone is good,” Caragein said. “They’re going to make plays too. We just had to keep fighting. I maybe didn’t put our kids in the best situations in the first half, but we talked at halftime and put them in better spots and they just ran with it.”
Clearfield responded with a 63-yard opening second-half drive that culminated with a Carter Chamberlain 1-yard plunge with 8:12 left in the third. The Bison got in scoring position thanks to a Will Domico to Carter Freeland 32-yard pass play.
Unfortunately the Bison momentum was short-lived as the Eagles got a 40-yard kickoff return from Seth Hoover before Walk found Brady Ronan for a 28-yard connection to move the ball to the Bison 25.
Three plays later, Walk hit Hoover for a 23-yard score and Tyrone was back on top by two scores, 21-8, with 6:39 left in the third.
But Clearfield once again responded, this time going on a 68-yard drive in 11 plays that ended with Domico scoring from 2 yards out with 1:29 left in the third. Warren Diethrick’s PAT made it 21-15.
The TD came on the second of two fourth down plays. The first was from the 4 and was a 3-and-half yard completion to Colton Ryan that was inches short of the goal line. But a Tyrone penalty nullified the play, moved the ball two yards closer and gave the Bison another shot, which they took full advantage of as Domico powered through a sea of bodies for what he feels was a momentum-changing moment.
"I think that got everybody hyped up," Domico said. "It was a big play."
After the teams traded punts, Clearfield drove 76 yards in five plays, getting a 27-yard Domico to Freeland pass play to convert a third and 11 and then the same duo hooked up for a 38-yard TD on a stop-and-go rout. Diethrick added the PAT to give Clearfield a 22-21 advantage with 6:55 left to play.
Freeland caught seven passes for 136 yards and the score. He was also a menace on defense with three sacks, including dropping Walk for a 10-yard loss on Tyrone's final possession of the game.
“Carter had a great game,” Caragein said. “We tried to focus on him in the second half. And then when they started shutting him down, we had Brady running the ball and Chamberlain was running people over.
“They were all starting to come together and trust each other and making plays. It was just an overall great team effort.”
Tyrone took over at the 31 following the ensuing kickoff, but Walk fumbled on the third play of the drive and the ball was scooped up by Colins, who returned it to the Eagle 28.
Chamberlain and Collins worked the ball to the Tyrone 7 on four runs and the Eagles allowed Chamberlain to score on the next carry at 1:40 to get the ball back.
Collins carried 14 times for 112 yards in the contest, while Chamberlain recorded 95 yards on 12 totes.
The Bison ran for 244 yards as a team.
Tyrone had one last chance and drove to midfield, but Walk’s fourth-down pass was picked off by Domico to clinch the win for the Bison. Domico also completed 11 of his 21 passes for 203 yards and a TD as he led Clearfield to the comeback.
"The first half I was just kind of down on myself the whole time," Domico said. "I usually put a lot of pressure on myself. But the coaches an everyone around me kind of just picked me back up and then I was just positive the whole time in the second half. I knew we could come back and win that game."
Clearfield is back in action in Week 2 at Forest Hills.
EXTRA POINTS: Collins broke off a 50-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, stiff-arming a Tyrone defender to the ground near the sideline, which forced him to just step out of bounds ... Chamberlain's 39-yard punt after the second Bison possession went three-and-out put Tyrone on its own 7 and the Eagles ended up taking the safety moments later ... Clearfield outgained Tyrone 447-293 ... Eagle RB Brady Ronan carried 14 times for 81 yards and caught three passes for 63 more ... Walk was 14-of-27 for 189 yards and two scores.