HYDE — The Last time the Clearfield boys soccer team played, they picked up an exciting 1-0 win over Bellefonte in double overtime, handing the Red Raiders just their third loss of the season.
The Bison played another double OT game Tuesday at the Bison Sports Complex, but this time the result wasn’t what they hoped for as they ran to a scoreless tie with visiting Huntingdon, which Clearfield defeated 2-0 back on Sept. 22.
“It’s kind of disappointing,” Clearfield head coach Todd Trinidad said. “We controlled the ball, and I think we played real well. We just couldn’t capitalize and get some goals.
“We had some opportunities, but just couldn’t take advantage of them.”
Clearfield’s first chance came very early in the game when Connor Morgan got loose and was able to get a shot off from the left wing, but it was just short of the near post and went out of play.
Evan Davis gave the Bearcats a scare a little later in the half when he possessed the ball down the right wing almost all the way to the end line before cutting in and sending the ball across the goal mouth. But no one was there for Clearfield and Huntingdon was able to clear the ball out of danger.
Davis took three shots in the first half, including one off a direct kick that Huntingdon keeper Brandon Stuber was able to knock away. Camden Gormont took two first-half shots, while Cole Miller and Luke Pallo each had one at close range in late flurry, but all were turned away by Stuber.
“We came out playing hard and really well,” Trinidad said. “We had the opportunities, but just couldn’t capitalize. We were close a few times.”
After the teams combined for 10 shots in the first half, both found the sledding much tougher in the second.
Huntingdon only had one shot on goal in the final 40 minutes of regulation and Clearfield had five shots in the second half, but again were stymied by Stuber.
“It was a good defensive game by both teams,” Trinidad said. “Both keepers played really well. It was a good battle.”
As the second half wore on, the Bison were able to get enough pressure on the Huntingdon defenders to get three corner kicks.
They nearly scored on the last two, but Miller’s shot was wide of the near post, while Gormont’s try at the upper 90 was just a little high and off the mark.
Shots on net became even more rare in the overtime periods.
Both teams registered just one shot on goal over the final 20 minutes, and the most dangerous chance for the Bison was gobbled up by Stuber as he stoned Miller at the doorstep after Davis served a ball into the box.
Stuber made 13 saves for the Bearcats, while Todd Hallman recorded four stops for the Bison.
It was the final game on the home turf for seniors Davis, Gormont, Hallman, Zachary Krager, Miller and Dennis Swales.
“Evan has been playing great,” Trinidad said. “He’s had a great season. Cole is a stud in the backfield. He’s an incredible defender. Cam has been playing great in the middle and scored a beautiful goal for us in our last game.
“Zachary just possesses the midfield and really controls the game for us. Dennis on the outside has been playing great for us getting that ball down the wing and making some great crosses. And Todd’s been great all season in the net and has a bunch of shutouts. Those seniors are going to be missed.”
Clearfield is now 8-5-3 overall and 5-4-3 in the Mountain League.
The Bison are back in action Thursday at Penns Valley.
Clearfield 0, Huntingdon 0, 2 OT
Shots: Huntingdon 4, Clearfield 13.
Saves: Huntingdon (Brandon Stuber) 13, Clearfield (Todd Hallman) 4.
Corner kicks: Huntingdon 5, Clearfield 3.